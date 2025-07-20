In South Korea, at least 10 people died and nine went missing due to heavy rains

In South Korea, ten people have died and nine are missing due to heavy rains and landslides that began in the country four days ago. This was reported by Yonhap News, citing information from the government, writes UNN.

Details

Data from the Ministry of Interior and the National Fire Agency as of 5 a.m. Sunday also showed that a significant portion of the casualties – six dead and seven missing – occurred in the southern county of Sancheong.

Other deaths occurred in:

• Osan, Gyeonggi Province;

• Seosan, South Chungcheong Province;

• Dangjin, South Chungcheong.

Two of the nine missing persons were declared missing in the southwestern city of Gwangju. Firefighters said rescue operations in Sancheong are still ongoing, which could lead to a change in the number of casualties. In this district alone, 58 people were rescued.

Since Wednesday, torrential rains have fallen in the country, with Sancheong receiving 793.5 millimeters of precipitation. The neighboring county of Hapcheon received 699 mm of precipitation, and the neighboring county of Hadong received 621.5 mm.

Authorities registered 1920 cases of flooded roads, soil loss, and destruction of public facilities, as well as 2234 other cases of damage to private property, such as buildings and agricultural land.

A total of 12,921 people found shelter in 14 major cities and provinces. Further heavy rainfall is forecast for the capital region and Gangwon Province by Sunday morning.

Addition

A flash flood warning has been issued in New York and its surroundings due to severe storms. Roads, subways, and railway tracks are flooded, causing significant traffic delays.

A massive flood in Texas claimed the lives of at least 129 people, including 36 children. US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, where more than 100 casualties were recorded.