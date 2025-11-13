Tragedy at a market in South Korea: truck crashes into crowd, dead and injured – media
A truck drove into a busy market in Bucheon, South Korea, traveling 150 meters. Two people died, 18 were injured, the driver was sober.
In the city of Bucheon, 20 kilometers from Seoul, a light truck at high speed drove into a busy market, traveling about 150 meters along the shopping rows. As a result of the incident, two people died and 18 more were injured, local media reported, writes UNN.
According to the fire department, the accident occurred on the morning of November 13. Before the collision, the vehicle moved in reverse for approximately 28 meters, after which it sharply accelerated towards the street market.
The driver stated that the car suddenly increased speed
A check showed that the driver was sober. The police handed the truck over to investigators for technical examination to find out whether a vehicle malfunction caused the accident.
Surveillance camera footage shows shoppers calmly moving between stalls when a blue truck suddenly breaks through the crowd and crashes into one of the stores. According to Yonhap, both victims died after cardiac arrest.
