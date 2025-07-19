Car drove into crowd in Hollywood: number of injured rose to 30 19 July 2025

In Los Angeles, where a car crashed into a crowd of people near a nightclub on a busy boulevard, the number of injured has risen to 30, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

According to Los Angeles police, the driver was found injured.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said it was currently unknown whether the driver was injured before or after the accident, and why he drove into the crowd.

According to police, twenty-three injured people were taken to local hospitals and trauma centers.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said at least three people are in critical condition after sustaining injuries on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

Fire Captain Adam Van Gerpen said that a line of people, most of whom were women, were waiting to enter a nightclub when they were hit by a Nissan Versa, which also crashed into a taco truck and a car service kiosk.

Recall

In Los Angeles, more than 20 people were injured after a car drove into a crowd in East Hollywood. Four to five victims are in critical condition.