Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea during the congress in Pyongyang

North Korean state media officially announced the re-election of Kim Jong Un as the leader of the ruling party for the next five years. Delegates to the party congress supported the candidacy of the current head of state, noting his contribution to the development of strategic nuclear forces and the strengthening of the country's international position. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

During the party meeting, Pyongyang's intention to redouble efforts to accelerate its military nuclear program was announced. The development plan for the next five years envisages improving missile systems capable of reaching the US mainland and the territories of its Asian allies.

Kim Jong Un was re-elected as the party's general secretary thanks to the unwavering will and unanimous desire of thousands of delegates – reported the Korean Central News Agency following the fourth day of meetings.

North Korea shows Kim Jong Un driving a nuclear-capable missile launcher

Kim Jong Un emphasized the need for full integration of conventional armed forces with nuclear potential, which should create an army capable of resisting any form of external aggression and reliably guaranteeing the future of the North Korean regime.

Economic independence and foreign policy vectors

In domestic politics, Kim Jong Un continues the course of economic "self-reliance," using methods of mass mobilization of the population. Currently, the North Korean economy shows some signs of recovery due to increased trade with China and large-scale arms supplies to Russia to support its war efforts in Ukraine.

Analysts note that close cooperation with Moscow has given Pyongyang confidence in regional politics and deepened confrontation with the United States and Seoul, which became the key backdrop for the current party congress.

DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HUR