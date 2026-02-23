Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea during the congress in Pyongyang

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
February 22, 07:57 PM • 12652 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 25860 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 29961 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 36975 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 36488 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 46829 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 52588 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 42225 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 68406 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 74320 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.3m/s
90%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Attorney General spoke with Trump about Mar-a-Lago intrusion and shootingFebruary 22, 07:13 PM • 7766 views
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five statesFebruary 22, 07:41 PM • 19723 views
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in SeoulFebruary 22, 09:44 PM • 9194 views
Iran and Russia have signed a secret agreement worth half a billion euros for the supply of modern anti-aircraft systemsFebruary 22, 09:59 PM • 5026 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decade11:24 PM • 12994 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 86462 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 96262 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 103683 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 115570 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 153657 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Pope Leo XIV
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Lviv
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 42380 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 44219 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 44231 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 35298 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 37769 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Gold

Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea during the congress in Pyongyang

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea. Pyongyang plans to redouble efforts to accelerate its military nuclear program.

Kim Jong Un re-elected as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea during the congress in Pyongyang

North Korean state media officially announced the re-election of Kim Jong Un as the leader of the ruling party for the next five years. Delegates to the party congress supported the candidacy of the current head of state, noting his contribution to the development of strategic nuclear forces and the strengthening of the country's international position. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

During the party meeting, Pyongyang's intention to redouble efforts to accelerate its military nuclear program was announced. The development plan for the next five years envisages improving missile systems capable of reaching the US mainland and the territories of its Asian allies.

Kim Jong Un was re-elected as the party's general secretary thanks to the unwavering will and unanimous desire of thousands of delegates

– reported the Korean Central News Agency following the fourth day of meetings.

North Korea shows Kim Jong Un driving a nuclear-capable missile launcher19.02.26, 10:14 • 4435 views

Kim Jong Un emphasized the need for full integration of conventional armed forces with nuclear potential, which should create an army capable of resisting any form of external aggression and reliably guaranteeing the future of the North Korean regime.

Economic independence and foreign policy vectors

In domestic politics, Kim Jong Un continues the course of economic "self-reliance," using methods of mass mobilization of the population. Currently, the North Korean economy shows some signs of recovery due to increased trade with China and large-scale arms supplies to Russia to support its war efforts in Ukraine.

Analysts note that close cooperation with Moscow has given Pyongyang confidence in regional politics and deepened confrontation with the United States and Seoul, which became the key backdrop for the current party congress.

DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HUR04.02.26, 13:55 • 12939 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Associated Press
Kim Jong Un
Seoul
Pyongyang
China
United States
Ukraine