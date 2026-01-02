Three tankers with Russian oil head to India's largest refinery after purchases resumed - Bloomberg

$42.170.18
January 1, 01:04 PM • 39726 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 62102 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 49634 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 47468 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 161273 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 159155 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 54387 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 45463 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 38304 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30820 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 1, 10:32 PM • 12220 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 18433 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the cityPhotoJanuary 1, 11:39 PM • 9740 views
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 11073 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 4160 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 28545 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 46254 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 90554 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 114874 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Venezuela
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 28586 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 37244 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 37845 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 90554 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 36774 views
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Shahed-136

Three tankers with Russian oil head to India's largest refinery after purchases resumed - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Three tankers carrying almost 2.2 million barrels of Urals crude are heading to Reliance Industries Ltd.'s Jamnagar refinery in India. This comes after the plant resumed purchases of Russian oil for domestic production.

Three tankers with Russian oil head to India's largest refinery after purchases resumed - Bloomberg

At least three tankers carrying Russian oil are indicating Reliance Industries Ltd.'s refinery on India's west coast as their next destination after the country's largest private refinery resumed oil purchases for domestic production, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to analytics firm Kpler, vessels loaded with nearly 2.2 million barrels of Urals crude are currently en route to the massive complex in Jamnagar and are expected to deliver their cargo early this month.

Kpler tracks vessel movements based on real-time signals transmitted by captains, indicating their current location and future discharge ports. Destinations may change as vessels approach India.

India's largest importer resumes Russian oil purchases - Bloomberg24.12.25, 17:48 • 3463 views

A Reliance spokesperson stated that the company has no approved shipments of Russian crude oil for delivery in January.

After the US blacklisted Russian companies Rosneft and Lukoil, Reliance initially stopped using Russian oil at the export-oriented section of its refinery. Since then, it has started purchasing oil from unsanctioned Russian producers for domestic consumption. Previously, Rosneft was the largest supplier of Russian oil to Reliance, secured by a long-term contract to supply 500,000 barrels per day.

India's Russian oil imports fell by almost 18% this year - Media26.12.25, 09:04 • 2996 views

India, a key market for oil from the OPEC+ member country in recent years, has been criticized by US President Donald Trump and key members of his administration for trading with Russia – criticism that has met public resistance. The uncertainty has led Indian refiners to cut purchases, and imports fell to a three-year low last month.

According to Kpler data, Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was the world's largest buyer of Russian oil for most of 2024-2025.

According to Kpler, the cargoes are marked as supplied by traders Alghaf Marine DMCC, Redwood Global Supply FZ LLC, RusExport, and Ethos Energy. Alghaf Marine and Redwood Global are under UK sanctions, with the former being the successor to the Middle Eastern branch of Litasco, Lukoil's trading arm.

Supplies of Russian oil to Reliance's refinery complex in Jamnagar accounted for over 40% of the plant's imports between January and November last year.

Reliance is not the only Indian refinery buying Russian oil; state-owned companies Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. are also purchasing cargoes from unsanctioned sellers. They were attracted by significant discounts, low refining margins, and uncertainty regarding the progress of trade negotiations with Washington, the publication writes.

Putin promised India "uninterrupted" oil supplies amid Trump's disapproval05.12.25, 16:40 • 3545 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
