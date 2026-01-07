$42.420.13
India's largest refinery claims to have stopped buying Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

India's largest holding company, Reliance Industries, said it does not expect deliveries of Russian crude oil in January and has not received such shipments in the past three weeks. This could reduce India's imports of Russian oil to their lowest level in years.

India's largest refinery claims to have stopped buying Russian oil

India's largest oil holding company, Reliance Industries, has stated that it does not expect deliveries of Russian crude oil in January and has not received such shipments for the past three weeks. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this could reduce India's imports of Russian oil for the month to the lowest level in recent years.

Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery has not received any shipments of Russian oil for the past three weeks and does not expect deliveries of Russian crude oil in January.

- the company's statement reads.

The media adds that Reliance's statement came after US President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that the US could further increase import tariffs for India over its purchases of Russian oil.

For reference

India became the largest buyer of discounted Russian oil after the full-scale war in Ukraine began in 2022. Such purchases drew negative reactions from Western countries, which imposed sanctions against Russia's energy sector, arguing that oil revenues help finance Moscow's military actions.

Recall

Recently, Bloomberg reported that at least three tankers with almost 2.2 million barrels of Urals crude oil are heading to India's Reliance Industries Ltd. refinery in Jamnagar. This comes after the plant resumed purchasing Russian oil for domestic production.

