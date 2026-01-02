9 dead, 200 injured in India due to contaminated water

Photo: pixabay

At least nine people have died and more than 200 have been hospitalized in the central Indian city of Indore after an outbreak of diarrhea, which officials say is linked to contaminated drinking water. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Indore's chief medical officer, Madhav Prasad Hasani, told Reuters by phone that drinking water in the city's Bhagirathpur area was contaminated due to a leak, and water analysis confirmed the presence of bacteria in the pipeline. - the post says.

Shravan Verma, an administrative official in the district, said authorities had deployed teams of doctors to go door-to-door to patients and were distributing chlorine tablets to purify water.

We found one leak that could have contaminated the water, and that leak has been fixed. - Verma said, adding that officials had checked 8,571 people and found 338 with mild symptoms.

According to the publication, Indore, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, has been named India's cleanest city and has topped the national cleanliness rankings for the past eight years.

Recall

