French, German, and Polish foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine on Wednesday

01:11 PM • 800 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 3330 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 8756 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 14077 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 15106 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 14668 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14628 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29550 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 51958 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 143424 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Exclusives
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 34351 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 7254 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 8986 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 23807 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 10405 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 2730 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 3508 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 8762 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 61954 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 99496 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Cyprus
Venezuela
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 34873 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 54675 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 97424 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 89153 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 83785 views
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

French, German, and Polish foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine on Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Poland will hold a meeting in Paris. The main topic of discussion will be support for Ukraine.

French, German, and Polish foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine on Wednesday

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Poland will hold a meeting of the so-called "Weimar Triangle" alliance in Paris on Wednesday afternoon, where support for Ukraine is likely to be the main topic of discussion, the French Foreign Ministry announced, writes UNN with reference to dpa.

Details

The meeting will be attended by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Ukraine's allies met in the French capital on Tuesday to discuss ensuring peace in Ukraine after a possible ceasefire.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to join the "Weimar Triangle" talks later to discuss strengthening relations between the EU and India. According to sources in Paris, issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region will also be on the agenda.

The "Weimar Triangle" was established in 1991 in the German city of the same name.

The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys07.01.26, 12:27 • 14085 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski
India
European Union
Paris
France
Germany
Ukraine
Poland