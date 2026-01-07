French, German, and Polish foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine on Wednesday

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Poland will hold a meeting of the so-called "Weimar Triangle" alliance in Paris on Wednesday afternoon, where support for Ukraine is likely to be the main topic of discussion, the French Foreign Ministry announced, writes UNN with reference to dpa.

Details

The meeting will be attended by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Ukraine's allies met in the French capital on Tuesday to discuss ensuring peace in Ukraine after a possible ceasefire.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to join the "Weimar Triangle" talks later to discuss strengthening relations between the EU and India. According to sources in Paris, issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region will also be on the agenda.

The "Weimar Triangle" was established in 1991 in the German city of the same name.

