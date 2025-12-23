Global car production grew by 4% in 2025: world market leaders

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
08:27 AM • 1778 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 11485 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 28473 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 44689 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 67395 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 41681 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 35322 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 29966 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25803 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21777 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 21781 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 22829 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 22050 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 22139 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 22644 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 67399 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 51684 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 80596 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 102304 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 137154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases: "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"08:10 AM • 1064 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 17934 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 20554 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 42885 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 40016 views
Actual
Technology
Forbes
Social network
Financial Times
The Guardian

Global car production grew by 4% in 2025: world market leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

In the first 9 months of 2025, global vehicle production exceeded 68.7 million units, which is 4% more than last year. China remains the largest producer, having manufactured over 24.3 million units.

Global car production grew by 4% in 2025: world market leaders

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global motor vehicle production amounted to over 68.7 million units in the first 9 months of 2025. This is 4% more than in the same period of 2024. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

The largest share of this number belongs to passenger cars, of which 50.2 million units were produced (+6%). 15.5 million units of light commercial vehicles were produced (-1%), 2.8 million units of heavy trucks (+3%), and 231.5 thousand units of buses (+12%).

- the report says.

China remains the largest car manufacturer in the world, where 24,332,696 units of motor vehicles were produced from January to September (+13%). The United States ranks second, with a result of 7,780,247 units (-4%). Japan demonstrated the third result - 6,219,150 units (+4%).

Also in the top five were: India - 4,802,843 million units (+5%) and Germany - 3,145,440 million units (+2%).

Mercedes-Benz to pay almost $150 million for emissions manipulation22.12.25, 21:20 • 2842 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldAuto
India
Germany
China
Japan
United States