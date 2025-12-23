Global car production grew by 4% in 2025: world market leaders

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global motor vehicle production amounted to over 68.7 million units in the first 9 months of 2025. This is 4% more than in the same period of 2024. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

The largest share of this number belongs to passenger cars, of which 50.2 million units were produced (+6%). 15.5 million units of light commercial vehicles were produced (-1%), 2.8 million units of heavy trucks (+3%), and 231.5 thousand units of buses (+12%). - the report says.

China remains the largest car manufacturer in the world, where 24,332,696 units of motor vehicles were produced from January to September (+13%). The United States ranks second, with a result of 7,780,247 units (-4%). Japan demonstrated the third result - 6,219,150 units (+4%).

Also in the top five were: India - 4,802,843 million units (+5%) and Germany - 3,145,440 million units (+2%).

