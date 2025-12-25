In Kenya, "stray" elephants killed four people in a week

Protests by local residents erupted in Kajiado County due to an increase in attacks by wild elephants. Four fatalities have been recorded in the region over the past week, which experts attribute to a severe shortage of vegetation and water. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

The latest victim was a man who was attacked by an elephant on Tuesday while herding goats. In response to the animals' aggression, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) euthanized one of the elephants believed to be involved in the killing of two people.

Previous observations indicate that the elephant had injuries consistent with those inflicted by spears and arrows, suggesting a possible prior confrontation – stated in the KWS statement.

The agency called on citizens to remain calm and exercise restraint.

The increase in the number of "stray" elephants in the Ole-Tepesi area is explained by experts as competition for resources between humans and wildlife. This year, Kenya received significantly less rainfall than usual during the rainy season, forcing animals to venture into human settlements in search of food.

