04:14 PM • 10527 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 36008 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 40240 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 50150 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 27375 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 22126 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 16868 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 59797 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 76265 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 34209 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
In Kenya, "stray" elephants killed four people in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Kajiado County, Kenya, four people have died from elephant attacks in a week, sparking protests. Experts attribute this to a severe shortage of vegetation and water in the region.

In Kenya, "stray" elephants killed four people in a week

Protests by local residents erupted in Kajiado County due to an increase in attacks by wild elephants. Four fatalities have been recorded in the region over the past week, which experts attribute to a severe shortage of vegetation and water. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The latest victim was a man who was attacked by an elephant on Tuesday while herding goats. In response to the animals' aggression, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) euthanized one of the elephants believed to be involved in the killing of two people.

Previous observations indicate that the elephant had injuries consistent with those inflicted by spears and arrows, suggesting a possible prior confrontation 

– stated in the KWS statement. 

The agency called on citizens to remain calm and exercise restraint.

The increase in the number of "stray" elephants in the Ole-Tepesi area is explained by experts as competition for resources between humans and wildlife. This year, Kenya received significantly less rainfall than usual during the rainy season, forcing animals to venture into human settlements in search of food.

High-speed train in India rammed a herd of 100 elephants, seven of them died22.12.25, 01:32 • 3867 views

Stepan Haftko

