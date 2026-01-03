Zelenskyy proposed appointing Shmyhal to head the Ministry of Energy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the government to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"We met with Denys Shmyhal. Thank you for your systematic work at the Ministry of Defense and the processes that were activated to ensure the protection of our state. Such systematic work is now necessary for Ukrainian energy," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, it is important that after each Russian attack, Ukraine can quickly restore what was destroyed and that the development of Ukrainian energy is stable and sufficient for Ukrainian needs.

"We held consultations with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and I count on the support of parliamentarians for such an approach and the position of First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy for Denys Shmyhal," the president said.

