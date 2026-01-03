Zelenskyy proposed appointing Shmyhal to head the Ministry of Energy

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 2, 04:10 PM • 24944 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 49777 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 51029 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 71846 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 42960 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 71354 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 100285 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 67965 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 60908 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 211308 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
68%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Earthquake in Mexico: many dead and injuredVideoJanuary 3, 04:32 AM • 15670 views
Continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin, which irritates Trump - PoliticoJanuary 3, 05:40 AM • 17871 views
Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv district07:38 AM • 14049 views
A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boy08:11 AM • 6788 views
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.11:32 AM • 12278 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 41944 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 60782 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 75616 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 211308 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 132301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Venezuela
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 44252 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 54582 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 53714 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 132301 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 50421 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy proposed appointing Shmyhal to head the Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed appointing Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine. He thanked Shmyhal for his work at the Ministry of Defense and emphasized the importance of systematic approach for Ukrainian energy.

Zelenskyy proposed appointing Shmyhal to head the Ministry of Energy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the government to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"We met with Denys Shmyhal. Thank you for your systematic work at the Ministry of Defense and the processes that were activated to ensure the protection of our state. Such systematic work is now necessary for Ukrainian energy," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, it is important that after each Russian attack, Ukraine can quickly restore what was destroyed and that the development of Ukrainian energy is stable and sufficient for Ukrainian needs.

"We held consultations with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and I count on the support of parliamentarians for such an approach and the position of First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy for Denys Shmyhal," the president said.

Personnel reshuffles will continue: Zelenskyy may also replace the head of the SBU - MP02.01.26, 21:31 • 6346 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal