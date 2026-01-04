Zelenskyy on the appointment of new heads of regional state administrations: a Cabinet meeting is being prepared for Monday

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, continuing the topic of appointing new heads of regional state administrations, announced that a Cabinet of Ministers meeting is being prepared for Monday, January 5, writes UNN.

Details

"Leadership at the local level is as important as at the level of central government. I am grateful to those who worked truly responsibly in the regions," the President noted.

The names of the new leaders will be announced when the formal appointment procedures begin. Next week, the relevant leaders should already be in the administrations. I spoke today with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko - a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is being prepared for tomorrow. It is important that changes continue - Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

