Zelenskyy announced new support programs for Ukrainians for next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

President Zelenskyy stated that new direct support programs for Ukrainian citizens will be implemented in 2026. Almost 18 million Ukrainians have applied for this year's winter support.

Zelenskyy announced new support programs for Ukrainians for next year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new direct support programs for Ukrainian citizens will be implemented in 2026. He said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

As Zelenskyy reported, he heard a report from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on the situation in the energy sector, the restoration of generation and networks, the transformation of energy companies, and also separately discussed the first results of our winter support program.

Almost 18 million have already applied for winter support – tomorrow we may reach that number. It is important that the application is submitted by Christmas – this is the last day for submitting applications for this year's winter support. The funds can be used until June, meaning each of these almost 18 million Ukrainians will have time to use the program. And we see that such forms of support really work – direct support, and not only in our country. America, Europe, other parts of the world are somehow forming their direct support programs. We will provide new ones for next year

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Today, Ukraine receives a 2.3 billion euro tranche within the framework of the EU's Ukraine Facility instrument.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
State budget
Energy
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine