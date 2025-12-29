ARMA's activities will be coordinated by the Prime Minister: the government has made a decision
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes under the coordination of the Prime Minister of Ukraine. This decision was made after the Verkhovna Rada voted for bill No. 12374-d on ARMA reform.
Recall
On Wednesday, June 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in favor of bill No. 12374-d, which provides for the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. 253 people's deputies voted for the corresponding decision.