ARMA's activities will be coordinated by the Prime Minister: the government has made a decision

The Cabinet of Ministers transferred the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes to the coordination of the Prime Minister of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Recall

On Wednesday, June 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in favor of bill No. 12374-d, which provides for the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. 253 people's deputies voted for the corresponding decision.