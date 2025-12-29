$42.060.13
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 11160 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 11805 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 15455 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 17221 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 19802 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36368 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 55248 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59632 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 52254 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
ARMA's activities will be coordinated by the Prime Minister: the government has made a decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes under the coordination of the Prime Minister of Ukraine. This decision was made after the Verkhovna Rada voted for bill No. 12374-d on ARMA reform.

The Cabinet of Ministers transferred the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes to the coordination of the Prime Minister of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers changed the coordination of the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes. ARMA's activities have been assigned to the coordination of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

- Svyrydenko said.

Recall

On Wednesday, June 18, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in favor of bill No. 12374-d, which provides for the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. 253 people's deputies voted for the corresponding decision.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Verkhovna Rada