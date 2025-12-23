$42.150.10
12:03 PM • 10353 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 10469 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 13658 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 10611 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
08:27 AM • 13553 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20406 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36515 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52266 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 80927 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44755 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
"People should not feel pressure during the war": Cabinet asks NEURC to postpone changes in water tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appealed to the NEURC regarding the postponement of planned changes in water tariffs. The government believes that water tariffs should remain unchanged throughout the war.

"People should not feel pressure during the war": Cabinet asks NEURC to postpone changes in water tariffs
Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appealed to the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NCRECP) to postpone the planned changes to water tariffs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

As Svyrydenko noted, water tariffs for people should remain unchanged during the war.

Our position is clear: in wartime conditions, people should not feel additional financial pressure

- the head of the Government wrote in a post.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers and the regulator must find a common solution that balances the interests of consumers and the needs of service providers, water utilities, who should not lose money and get into debt. According to Svyrydenko, the Government, together with the NCRECP, will develop a common solution.

Recall

People's Deputy Serhiy Nahornyak stated the critical financial condition of Ukrainian water utilities. According to him, this could lead to their disconnection from the power grid and the cessation of water supply in large cities.

At the same time, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (Derzhprodspozhyvsluzhba) found violations in 92.9% of the inspected housing and communal services enterprises for nine months of 2025. The companies were ordered to return 3.2 million hryvnias to consumers, and in Mykolaiv - more than 50 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

