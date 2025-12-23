"People should not feel pressure during the war": Cabinet asks NEURC to postpone changes in water tariffs

Photo: t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appealed to the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NCRECP) to postpone the planned changes to water tariffs. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

As Svyrydenko noted, water tariffs for people should remain unchanged during the war.

Our position is clear: in wartime conditions, people should not feel additional financial pressure - the head of the Government wrote in a post.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers and the regulator must find a common solution that balances the interests of consumers and the needs of service providers, water utilities, who should not lose money and get into debt. According to Svyrydenko, the Government, together with the NCRECP, will develop a common solution.

Recall

People's Deputy Serhiy Nahornyak stated the critical financial condition of Ukrainian water utilities. According to him, this could lead to their disconnection from the power grid and the cessation of water supply in large cities.

At the same time, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (Derzhprodspozhyvsluzhba) found violations in 92.9% of the inspected housing and communal services enterprises for nine months of 2025. The companies were ordered to return 3.2 million hryvnias to consumers, and in Mykolaiv - more than 50 million hryvnias.