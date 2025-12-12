Umerov: Government of Ukraine's working group on recovery to meet soon in New York

Meetings with the government working group on reconstruction, development, and investment are planned in New York in the near future. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Umerov, a video conference in the format of national security advisors with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners took place today. They discussed further synchronization of positions, security issues, and next steps in working on a peace plan.

In parallel, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, work is underway in several practical areas. In Europe, a defense group is preparing its work, focused on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. Representatives of the Defense Forces, the intelligence community, and the security sector are involved in the process.

In the United States, a government working group from the economic bloc, coordinated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is working on issues of reconstruction, development, and investment. Meetings on this issue are planned in New York in the near future. This is an important component of forming the long-term stability of the state - Umerov emphasized.

According to him, all these formats are part of a single process of constant coordination with partners. The goal remains unchanged - to bring about a real end to the war and to define steps that will make peace for Ukraine just, and security and recovery - guaranteed.

