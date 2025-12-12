$42.270.01
Umerov: Government of Ukraine's working group on recovery to meet soon in New York

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, announced planned meetings in New York with the government's working group on recovery, development, and investment. A video conference of national security advisors also took place to discuss the peace plan.

Umerov: Government of Ukraine's working group on recovery to meet soon in New York

Meetings with the government working group on reconstruction, development, and investment are planned in New York in the near future. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Umerov, a video conference in the format of national security advisors with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners took place today. They discussed further synchronization of positions, security issues, and next steps in working on a peace plan.

Zelenskyy reveals details of preparations for negotiations: three areas of work12.12.25, 19:18 • 568 views

In parallel, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, work is underway in several practical areas. In Europe, a defense group is preparing its work, focused on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. Representatives of the Defense Forces, the intelligence community, and the security sector are involved in the process.

In the United States, a government working group from the economic bloc, coordinated by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is working on issues of reconstruction, development, and investment. Meetings on this issue are planned in New York in the near future. This is an important component of forming the long-term stability of the state

- Umerov emphasized.

According to him, all these formats are part of a single process of constant coordination with partners. The goal remains unchanged - to bring about a real end to the war and to define steps that will make peace for Ukraine just, and security and recovery - guaranteed.

Economic track within the peace process: Svyrydenko met with Kushner, Witkoff, and the head of the World Bank12.12.25, 18:38 • 1046 views

Antonina Tumanova

