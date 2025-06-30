Technical glitch at Beyoncé's concert: star hung above audience in flying Cadillac

During Saturday's concert in Houston, Beyoncé found herself in a dangerous situation — a red Cadillac, on which the star was flying over the crowd, suddenly hovered in the air. The singer continued to sing, and after the song ended, she asked for the car to be lowered. No one was injured, and the show continued. This is reported by UNN with reference to HuffPost.

Details

Beyoncé's Saturday evening concert in Houston, Texas, was disrupted by a technical malfunction. The pop star was flying over the crowd in a red Cadillac when the car began to tilt sideways during the performance of the single "16 Carriages." In a video captured by fans, Beyoncé grabbed onto one of the ropes supporting the set and calmly continued to sing for about a minute before stopping the music. The car was then lowered to a safe place.

Once on the ground, Beyoncé told fans: "I want to thank you all for the love. If I ever fall, I know you'll catch me."

Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, issued a statement indicating that "a technical malfunction caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt."

"It was quickly lowered, and no one was injured. The show continued without incident," the statement continued.