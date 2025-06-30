$41.640.06
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 22942 views
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 55742 views
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 36385 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 42869 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 59216 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 116096 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 115524 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 118292 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 103424 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 283118 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Technical glitch at Beyoncé's concert: star hung above audience in flying Cadillac

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

During a concert in Houston, a red Cadillac with Beyoncé, flying over the crowd, unexpectedly got stuck. The singer grabbed a rope, continued singing, and then asked for the car to be lowered. No one was injured, and the show continued.

During Saturday's concert in Houston, Beyoncé found herself in a dangerous situation — a red Cadillac, on which the star was flying over the crowd, suddenly hovered in the air. The singer continued to sing, and after the song ended, she asked for the car to be lowered. No one was injured, and the show continued. This is reported by UNN with reference to HuffPost.

Details

Beyoncé's Saturday evening concert in Houston, Texas, was disrupted by a technical malfunction. The pop star was flying over the crowd in a red Cadillac when the car began to tilt sideways during the performance of the single "16 Carriages." In a video captured by fans, Beyoncé grabbed onto one of the ropes supporting the set and calmly continued to sing for about a minute before stopping the music. The car was then lowered to a safe place.

Once on the ground, Beyoncé told fans: "I want to thank you all for the love. If I ever fall, I know you'll catch me."

Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, issued a statement indicating that "a technical malfunction caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt."

"It was quickly lowered, and no one was injured. The show continued without incident," the statement continued.

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus surprise with duet at Paris concert

20.06.25, 16:03 • 2604 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Texas
Tesla
