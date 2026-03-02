$43.100.11
Ukraine has documents with Russia's plans for 2026-2027 - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has obtained documents outlining Russian plans for 2026-2027. These plans include the occupation of eastern Ukraine and an advance into the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

Ukraine has documents with Russia's plans for 2026-2027 - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received documents outlining Russia's plans for 2026-2027. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We received documents, plans for '26-'27... slightly outdated '25. We see that they haven't met their targets... We understand what they want. We understand that their directions remain relevant... the occupation of the east of our state. Specifically, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that Russia wants to continue its advance in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as launch an offensive in the Odesa region.

These maps, look, they have nothing in common with reality yet, because they cannot fulfill the task

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

As reported by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the leadership of the Russian Federation has not abandoned its intentions to seize four regional centers of Ukraine and create "buffer zones" in the north, although it currently lacks the resources to do so.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine