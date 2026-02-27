$43.210.03
51.020.06
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

IMF states the need for Ukraine to advance reforms under the new program, mentions VAT

Gavin Gray, the IMF Mission Chief to Ukraine, stated that Ukraine has agreed to adopt a package of tax measures by the end of March. Trevor Lessard, the Deputy Mission Chief, noted that the IMF is monitoring the bond situation.

IMF states the need for Ukraine to advance reforms under the new program, mentions VAT

It is important for the Ukrainian authorities to implement structural reforms agreed upon within the new $8.1 billion loan package approved by the IMF Executive Board on Thursday, the head of the International Monetary Fund mission to Ukraine said on Friday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Gavin Gray told reporters that "Ukraine has agreed to adopt a package of tax measures related to the value-added tax (VAT) threshold by the end of March." "The sooner these changes come into force, the better," Gray said.

Ukraine agreed to commitments under the IMF program for $8.1 billion - list27.02.26, 10:07 • 3224 views

Deputy Mission Chief Trevor Lessard said the IMF was closely monitoring reports that some of Ukraine's dollar bondholders, who had agreed to a previous restructuring, were seeking ways to obtain better terms, concerned that the December restructuring would put them at a disadvantage.

The current loan does not provide for additional debt service payments, but the IMF will change its approach if necessary, Lessard said.

IMF to review $8.1 billion program for Ukraine in case of successful peace talks - Georgieva27.02.26, 08:35 • 3736 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
International Monetary Fund
Ukraine