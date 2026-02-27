$43.210.03
Ukraine agreed to commitments under the IMF program for $8.1 billion - list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Ukraine has agreed to a number of commitments within the framework of the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program from the IMF for $8.1 billion. Among them are the adoption of tax changes, the update of labor legislation, and the appointment of a new head of the Customs Service.

Ukraine agreed to commitments under the IMF program for $8.1 billion - list

Ukraine has agreed to undertake a number of obligations under a new extended financing program (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund totaling $8.1 billion. This was reported on Telegram by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

In the IMF program, one of the first "structural benchmarks" for the end of March states: "Adopt a package of tax changes for 2026-2027." The MP also noted that Ukraine has already fulfilled the following requirements:

  • The state budget for 2026 has been approved, which meets the parameters of the IMF program;
    • A resolution has been issued that ensures equal conditions for value-added tax (VAT) payers when participating in public procurement;
      • A draft law with amendments to the Labor Code has been submitted to parliament, which updates the concept of "labor relations" in accordance with international standards.

        At the same time, according to the MP, the following "structural benchmarks" are in the process of being implemented:

        • Any non-systemic banks that come into state ownership will not be recapitalized with fiscal resources and will be transferred to the Deposit Guarantee Fund for withdrawal from the market in case of prudential requirement violations;
          • By the end of February 2026, according to the program, it is planned to implement the recommendations specified in MEFP ¶51 to strengthen the nomination process for supervisory boards of state banks.

            In addition, by the end of March 2026, according to the program, a package of tax measures for 2026-27 is planned to be adopted. This includes:

            • taxation of income received through digital platforms;
              • abolition of the tax exemption on imports in low-value postal items up to 150 euros;
                • introduction of a permanently increased military levy of 5%;
                  • abolition of VAT exemption for individual entrepreneurs from January 1, 2027, exceeding the general VAT registration threshold, which will be moderately increased but will not exceed 4 million hryvnias.

                    The new program also provides for the appointment of a new permanent head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

                    Recall

                    IMF head Kristalina Georgieva noted that the new International Monetary Fund program for Ukraine for $8.1 billion will be reviewed in case of successful peace talks.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyEconomyPolitics