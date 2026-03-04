Russia's offensive on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov clarified what was meant

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov stated that his words about "Dnipro being the target of Russia's spring offensive in 2026" were distorted. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Filatov noted: he did not say in an interview with Le Monde that "Dnipro will be the main target for capture by Russians in 2026." Instead, he stated the need to bring order to the information space.

I appeal to those "responsible comrades," including those in uniform, who believe they have influence over Telegram channels (especially those with millions of subscribers) in Ukraine. And who convince other leaders that they are supposedly able to control the content that is being spread there. I, as a person who has emphasized this topic countless times, will once again say this publicly. If someone believes that Telegram channels can be used to influence public opinion / earn money / discredit opponents / gain dividends before elections, then they are sorely mistaken. After all, the scoundrels whom you think you have on a leash are simply working on the Russian agenda right under your nose. By spreading such "news," they incite panic in the country. In Dnipro, at least - he stated.

Recall

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov stated that on February 28, a Russian "Shahed" fell 10 meters from his private house. He also reminded what the soldiers of the Defense Forces, who protect the land and sky of Ukraine, have to endure.