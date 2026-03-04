Russia's offensive on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov clarified what was meant

$43.450.22
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
March 3, 06:22 PM • 28209 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
March 3, 04:32 PM
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 56877 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM
March 3, 03:45 PM • 47423 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
March 3, 01:15 PM
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 53366 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
March 3, 01:07 PM • 52657 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
March 3, 12:11 PM
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 30522 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
March 3, 11:55 AM
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 26928 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25236 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35275 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Attack on US Consulate in Dubai: State Department reveals detailsMarch 4, 12:11 AM • 12442 views
Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police detailsMarch 4, 12:46 AM • 15634 views
Pro-Kremlin economists admit Russian economy on verge of collapse - intelligenceMarch 4, 01:22 AM • 14422 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISWMarch 4, 02:34 AM • 19508 views
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with TrumpMarch 4, 03:01 AM • 8664 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 57081 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 79488 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 78180 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 132070 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 93100 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 20671 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 28960 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 33474 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 41904 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 48337 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Russia's offensive on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov clarified what was meant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The mayor of Dnipro stated that his words were distorted and pointed out the need to bring order to the information space.

Russia's offensive on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov clarified what was meant

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov stated that his words about "Dnipro being the target of Russia's spring offensive in 2026" were distorted. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Filatov noted: he did not say in an interview with Le Monde that "Dnipro will be the main target for capture by Russians in 2026." Instead, he stated the need to bring order to the information space.

I appeal to those "responsible comrades," including those in uniform, who believe they have influence over Telegram channels (especially those with millions of subscribers) in Ukraine. And who convince other leaders that they are supposedly able to control the content that is being spread there. I, as a person who has emphasized this topic countless times, will once again say this publicly. If someone believes that Telegram channels can be used to influence public opinion / earn money / discredit opponents / gain dividends before elections, then they are sorely mistaken. After all, the scoundrels whom you think you have on a leash are simply working on the Russian agenda right under your nose. By spreading such "news," they incite panic in the country. In Dnipro, at least

- he stated.

Recall

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov stated that on February 28, a Russian "Shahed" fell 10 meters from his private house. He also reminded what the soldiers of the Defense Forces, who protect the land and sky of Ukraine, have to endure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Dnipro (city)
Ukraine