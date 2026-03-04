$43.450.22
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Ukraine is preparing a strategic fuel reserve - details of the new law announced

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine is preparing a decision on a strategic fuel reserve. The law provides for the creation of minimum stocks of oil and petroleum products, which will be stored in Ukraine and the EU.

Ukraine is preparing a strategic fuel reserve - details of the new law announced

The Ukrainian government is preparing a decision to form a strategic fuel reserve. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services stated: despite the increase in retail prices, there is currently no fuel shortage in Ukraine. The parliament also reminded that the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law of Ukraine "On Minimum Stocks of Oil and Petroleum Products" - a systemic solution for forming a strategic fuel reserve.

This law provides for:

  • creation of minimum stocks of oil and petroleum products in Ukraine (up to 25% can be stored in EU countries);
    • the obligation of importers and producers to form and maintain these reserves;
      • use of the reserve exclusively in crisis situations, and not for commercial activities.

        The law comes into force in stages. The full formation of reserves requires time to create infrastructure and accumulate resources. That is, the mechanism has already been launched normatively, but the physical replenishment of reserves will take place gradually

        - noted in the Rada.

        At the same time, the strategic reserve mechanism is not yet used for interventions in the market, as its formation stage is ongoing. Accordingly, the current price situation is not related to the use of reserves, the committee added.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

