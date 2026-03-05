Court blocks Musk's testimony in USAID liquidation case by DOGE decision

$43.450.22
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 17375 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 29234 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 39090 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 27425 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 30574 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 55902 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80247 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67475 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68998 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Israel's F-35 shot down a Russian-made Iranian plane over Tehran for the first time, having fired 5,000 shells since the start of the campaign
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian media
Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGC
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Péter Szijjártó
Iran
United States
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Court blocks Musk's testimony in USAID liquidation case by DOGE decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The U.S. Court of Appeals sided with the Trump administration, granting a motion to halt Elon Musk's deposition in the USAID closure case. Judges overturned a lower court's decision that compelled Musk and other former officials to testify under oath.

Court blocks Musk's testimony in USAID liquidation case by DOGE decision

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit sided with the Trump administration and granted a motion to halt the questioning of billionaire Elon Musk in a case concerning the closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development. The judges, by a majority vote, overturned a lower court's decision that compelled Musk and other former officials to testify under oath about their role in dismantling the government agency. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The lawsuit against the world's richest man was initiated by former USAID employees who claim that Musk exceeded his authority as an advisor while working in the DOGE department.

The plaintiffs insist that it was Elon Musk who made key decisions to terminate contracts and block the agency's IT systems, even though he was not officially appointed to a government position and did not undergo Senate confirmation procedures.

Trump administration seeks to save Musk from testifying in DOGE case - media26.11.25, 15:36 • 2812 views

Appellate Judges A. Marvin Quattlebaum and Paul Niemeyer ruled that the district judge abused his authority by attempting to force Musk to testify without exhausting other means of obtaining information.

Position of the Department of Justice and protection of the advisory institution

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice argued for the need to protect Elon Musk, stating that forced interrogations of presidential advisors hinder the normal performance of the head of state's duties. Government lawyers called the plaintiffs' demands an attempt to conduct an unsubstantiated collection of evidence, as the administration had already provided a significant amount of documents regarding DOGE's activities. In their opinion, Musk acted solely as a consultant, and official decisions on staff reductions and program liquidation were signed by authorized civil servants.

Trump administration admits DOGE improperly used Americans' social security data22.01.26, 17:20 • 3144 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
charity
United States Agency for International Development
United States Senate
Bloomberg L.P.
Elon Musk
United States