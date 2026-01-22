Trump administration admits DOGE improperly used Americans' social security data

$43.180.08
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 4690 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 10633 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 22005 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 13186 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 14581 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17108 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21566 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27961 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 42062 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
World's oldest cave painting discovered in IndonesiaJanuary 22, 05:26 AM • 4056 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 34456 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 21553 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 19163 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 14400 views
Publications
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 2006 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 22005 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 14514 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 70706 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 62354 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 23945 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21025 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 21977 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 64024 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 40255 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
FIFA (video game series)

Trump administration admits DOGE improperly used Americans' social security data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The U.S. Department of Justice reported that two DOGE employees working at the SSA may have illegally used private data for political purposes. They were referred for investigation regarding possible violations of the Hatch Act.

Trump administration admits DOGE improperly used Americans' social security data

Two employees of Elon Musk's DOGE team, who worked at the US Social Security Administration (SSA), may have illegally used the agency's private data for political purposes, including cross-referencing data with state voter lists, the US Department of Justice said in new court documents. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by senior DOJ official Elizabeth Shapiro, the SSA referred both DOGE employees for investigation into possible violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government employees from using their official authority for political purposes.

Documents show that DOGE team members communicated with an advocacy group that sought to "overturn election results in certain states." One employee signed an agreement that could have involved using SSA data to verify voter lists

- the publication writes.

Shapiro added that it is currently unknown whether DOGE employees transferred data to the advocacy group, but emails indicate that they may have been asked to do so. It was also found that some SSA data was stored on a third-party Cloudflare server, which did not comply with the agency's security protocols.

The documents emphasize that cases of potential data misuse are limited to DOGE team members only, and other SSA employees were unaware of these actions.

Despite claims of disbandment, DOGE's influence is still felt in the structure of the US government – Media02.12.25, 15:32 • 3581 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
US Elections
United States Department of Justice
Elon Musk
United States