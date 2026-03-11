Mojtaba Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran precisely through the patronage of the IRGC

Photo: Reuters

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has finally approved Mojtaba Khamenei's candidacy for the position of the country's new supreme leader, viewing him as a loyal figure to continue the hardline political course. The choice of the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei occurred against the backdrop of resistance from part of the clergy and political pragmatists, but the Guard, whose influence has significantly increased since the beginning of the war, quickly suppressed the opposition. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Despite his official election, Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet made any public statement, which causes serious concern in Iranian society. His silence has lasted for more than 48 hours after his appointment, which is taking place amid a large-scale conflict that has claimed the lives of more than a thousand Iranians. The absence of an address to the nation is linked not only to security issues after the assassination of his father on February 28, but also to Mojtaba's possible injury during American-Israeli airstrikes.

We are concerned that the dominance of the Guards in the system will ultimately undermine the republic's support base. The new leader remains a little-known figure to the people, and his silence at such a critical moment only reinforces the feeling of instability. — a former source in the Iranian government told Reuters.

The status of "wounded veteran" and the future of the regime

Rumors about the unsatisfactory health of the new leader of Iran were indirectly confirmed by state television, which called him a "janbaz" — a term usually used for wounded war veterans.

If the information about the injury is confirmed, it could limit his ability to effectively manage the state and further strengthen the IRGC's role in making strategic decisions. Under the new leader, Iran is expected to take an even more aggressive stance on the international arena, accompanied by increased internal repression against dissidents.

Trump calls Mojtaba Khamenei's election as Iran's leader a "big mistake"