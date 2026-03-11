$43.900.1750.710.17
March 10, 05:36 PM • 20736 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73736 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55861 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM • 37314 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM • 42894 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM • 34662 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58085 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64843 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54630 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 86058 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Mojtaba Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran precisely through the patronage of the IRGC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3260 views

The IRGC approved Khamenei's son as the new leader amid rumors of his injury. Mojtaba remains silent after the airstrikes, which strengthens the Guard's role in the country.

Mojtaba Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran precisely through the patronage of the IRGC
Photo: Reuters

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has finally approved Mojtaba Khamenei's candidacy for the position of the country's new supreme leader, viewing him as a loyal figure to continue the hardline political course. The choice of the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei occurred against the backdrop of resistance from part of the clergy and political pragmatists, but the Guard, whose influence has significantly increased since the beginning of the war, quickly suppressed the opposition. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Despite his official election, Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet made any public statement, which causes serious concern in Iranian society. His silence has lasted for more than 48 hours after his appointment, which is taking place amid a large-scale conflict that has claimed the lives of more than a thousand Iranians. The absence of an address to the nation is linked not only to security issues after the assassination of his father on February 28, but also to Mojtaba's possible injury during American-Israeli airstrikes.

We are concerned that the dominance of the Guards in the system will ultimately undermine the republic's support base. The new leader remains a little-known figure to the people, and his silence at such a critical moment only reinforces the feeling of instability.

— a former source in the Iranian government told Reuters.

The status of "wounded veteran" and the future of the regime

Rumors about the unsatisfactory health of the new leader of Iran were indirectly confirmed by state television, which called him a "janbaz" — a term usually used for wounded war veterans.

If the information about the injury is confirmed, it could limit his ability to effectively manage the state and further strengthen the IRGC's role in making strategic decisions. Under the new leader, Iran is expected to take an even more aggressive stance on the international arena, accompanied by increased internal repression against dissidents.

Trump calls Mojtaba Khamenei's election as Iran's leader a "big mistake"09.03.26, 20:51 • 14354 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Iran