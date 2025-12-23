$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Caused over UAH 3 million in budget losses: three individuals, including a city council official, exposed in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

Law enforcement officers have notified a Dnipro city council official and three individuals of suspicion for causing UAH 3.3 million in budget losses. They organized a scheme to embezzle funds by entering into contracts for the supply of windows and doors at inflated prices.

Caused over UAH 3 million in budget losses: three individuals, including a city council official, exposed in Dnipro
Photo: Dnipro City Council

Law enforcement officers have notified a Dnipro city council official and three other individuals of suspicion of causing millions of hryvnias in damages to the budget during the restoration of housing after Russian shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The suspicion was served on the deputy director of one of the departments of the Dnipro City Council, the director of a private enterprise, and two accountants of the so-called "conversion center." As the investigation established, in the period from 2023 to 2025, the suspects organized a scheme to embezzle city budget funds by concluding contracts for the supply of windows and doors at artificially inflated prices with a controlled enterprise.

However, in fact, building materials were purchased directly from the manufacturer at a much lower cost, and the difference in price was appropriated by the participants of the scheme. As a result, the city budget suffered losses of 3.3 million hryvnias.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

  • Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position, committed by an organized group or on a particularly large scale);
    • Part 1 of Art. 366 (drawing up, issuing by an official of knowingly false official documents, entering knowingly false information into official documents, other forgery of official documents).

      The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for up to 8 years. Precautionary measures have currently been chosen for the detainees.

      Recall

      The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed a criminal scheme of embezzling millions in the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks. The state suffered losses of over 102 million hryvnias.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
      State budget
      War in Ukraine
      Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
      Prosecutor General of Ukraine
      National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
      Dnipro