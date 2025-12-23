Caused over UAH 3 million in budget losses: three individuals, including a city council official, exposed in Dnipro

Photo: Dnipro City Council

Law enforcement officers have notified a Dnipro city council official and three other individuals of suspicion of causing millions of hryvnias in damages to the budget during the restoration of housing after Russian shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The suspicion was served on the deputy director of one of the departments of the Dnipro City Council, the director of a private enterprise, and two accountants of the so-called "conversion center." As the investigation established, in the period from 2023 to 2025, the suspects organized a scheme to embezzle city budget funds by concluding contracts for the supply of windows and doors at artificially inflated prices with a controlled enterprise.

However, in fact, building materials were purchased directly from the manufacturer at a much lower cost, and the difference in price was appropriated by the participants of the scheme. As a result, the city budget suffered losses of 3.3 million hryvnias.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position, committed by an organized group or on a particularly large scale);

Part 1 of Art. 366 (drawing up, issuing by an official of knowingly false official documents, entering knowingly false information into official documents, other forgery of official documents).

The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for up to 8 years. Precautionary measures have currently been chosen for the detainees.

