NABU is controlled by foreign private individuals whose goal is to control the President, the Rada, and the Cabinet of Ministers – ex-head of the judicial administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

NABU is controlled by foreign private individuals who seek to establish influence over the President, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Cabinet of Ministers, according to Oleksiy Salnikov, former head of the State Judicial Administration. He noted that Ukrainian officials are constantly blackmailed by law enforcement agencies.

NABU is controlled by foreign private individuals whose goal is to control the President, the Rada, and the Cabinet of Ministers – ex-head of the judicial administration

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) is controlled by private foreign individuals whose main goal is to establish control over central government bodies in Ukraine, including the President, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Cabinet of Ministers. This was stated by former head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov, adding that Ukrainian officials are constantly blackmailed by law enforcement agencies, writes UNN.

In my opinion, NABU is managed by private individuals who are not citizens of Ukraine, whose goal is to establish control over political decision-making and take control of government bodies, for which administrative justice is needed.

- Salnikov noted in an interview with the publication "Judicial and Legal Newspaper."

According to him, NABU detectives did not just choose an administrative case to commit a provocation, which later formed the basis of a criminal proceeding against Salnikov. He noted that the Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives wanted to bribe judges of the Cassation Administrative Court. 

In the future, it was planned to "rock" this situation and take control of administrative justice, i.e., those courts that consider lawsuits against the President, the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, etc. This also gives control over these bodies. This was to become an additional argument for the creation of new administrative courts, where judges would be selected with the participation of international experts. We understand what we are talking about.

- Salnikov noted.

He explained that NABU works according to the following scheme: "first they discredit some body, fabricate a fake case, and then seize control of this body by holding a "transparent" competition for the position with the involvement of their experts."

Salnikov reminded that in the USA, if their citizen works for another country, he is considered a foreign agent, which is a crime punishable by imprisonment for up to 5 years. 

However, in the case of NABU, according to him, "foreign agents" also boast about their influential connections.

This leads to the fact that officials of our state are constantly blackmailed by law enforcement agencies, which are controlled by private individuals of foreign states, so that they act in their interests, neglecting the interests of Ukraine.

- Salnikov emphasized.

Recall

In August 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, Oleksiy Salnikov, to 3 years in prison for abuse of influence.

On February 14, 2024, the SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, who was exposed for inciting to provide undue advantage to Supreme Court judges for making a decision in favor of a commercial enterprise and for seizing someone else's property by deception.

According to the investigation, in March 2023, the head of the SJA of Ukraine received 7.5 thousand US dollars from a person. He was supposed to keep part of these funds for himself, and 5 thousand US dollars were allegedly to be transferred to judges for making a decision in the interests of a commercial enterprise.

Lilia Podolyak

