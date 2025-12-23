UAH 250,000 for imposing NSDC sanctions: court upholds pre-trial detention for Skorokhod's accomplice

$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State Blinken
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
UAH 250,000 for imposing NSDC sanctions: court upholds pre-trial detention for Skorokhod's accomplice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the pre-trial detention for the accomplice of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod. He will be held in custody with the alternative of posting a bail of UAH 4,542,000.

UAH 250,000 for imposing NSDC sanctions: court upholds pre-trial detention for Skorokhod's accomplice

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the decision of the HACC, which applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of depositing UAH 4,542,000 to the accomplice of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

On December 23, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and upheld the HACC's decision of December 7, 2025, which applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of depositing UAH 4,542,000 to the accomplice of the People's Deputy.

- the report says.

The ruling takes legal effect from the moment of its pronouncement and is not subject to appeal.

Recall

After investigative actions at the residence of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported on the exposure of the People's Deputy in a case involving receiving $250,000 for resolving the issue of applying NSDC sanctions. All exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 1,514,000 for the assistant to the People's Deputy, who was exposed in the scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Sanctions
Search
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine