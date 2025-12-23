UAH 250,000 for imposing NSDC sanctions: court upholds pre-trial detention for Skorokhod's accomplice

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the decision of the HACC, which applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of depositing UAH 4,542,000 to the accomplice of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

On December 23, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and upheld the HACC's decision of December 7, 2025, which applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of depositing UAH 4,542,000 to the accomplice of the People's Deputy. - the report says.

The ruling takes legal effect from the moment of its pronouncement and is not subject to appeal.

Recall

After investigative actions at the residence of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported on the exposure of the People's Deputy in a case involving receiving $250,000 for resolving the issue of applying NSDC sanctions. All exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 1,514,000 for the assistant to the People's Deputy, who was exposed in the scheme of "selling" NSDC sanctions.