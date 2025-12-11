NABU and SAP exposed a scheme to seize UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks

Photo: Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine have exposed a criminal scheme to embezzle millions in the procurement of dynamic tank protection. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives notified three participants of a criminal scheme of embezzling over UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This refers to:

former general director of a state enterprise (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

commercial director of a state enterprise (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

director of a private company (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As the pre-trial investigation established, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, in April 2022, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine concluded a contract with a state enterprise for the urgent procurement of dynamic protection for tanks.

The general director of the state enterprise, involving two other individuals, developed a criminal scheme to embezzle the specified funds. Thus, the individuals concluded an agreement according to which the state enterprise purchased elements of dynamic protection, including covers and cuvettes, at almost three times inflated prices.

The procurement was carried out through fictitious companies, and the difference from the real value was transferred to controlled accounts for further legalization. Such actions of the individuals caused damages totaling over UAH 102 million - the report says.

Currently, the organizer of the criminal scheme is under arrest.

Former Yanukovych-era official "profited" from a deal with SAPO prosecutors and is building a resort in Zakarpattia - ex-prosecutor