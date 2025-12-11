NABU and SAP exposed a scheme to seize UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks

$42.280.10
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 13658 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 14098 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 15903 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 25424 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 39923 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 35963 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 36645 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea
December 10, 04:59 PM • 30758 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 28958 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is known
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotage
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is known
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 13674 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Bart De Wever
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Village
China
Crimea
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - survey
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most often
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

NABU and SAP exposed a scheme to seize UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

SAP and NABU exposed a criminal scheme to seize over UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks. Three participants in the scheme, including the former general director of the state enterprise, have been notified of suspicion.

NABU and SAP exposed a scheme to seize UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks
Photo: Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine have exposed a criminal scheme to embezzle millions in the procurement of dynamic tank protection. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives notified three participants of a criminal scheme of embezzling over UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This refers to:

  • former general director of a state enterprise (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
    • commercial director of a state enterprise (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
      • director of a private company (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

        As the pre-trial investigation established, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, in April 2022, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine concluded a contract with a state enterprise for the urgent procurement of dynamic protection for tanks.

        The general director of the state enterprise, involving two other individuals, developed a criminal scheme to embezzle the specified funds. Thus, the individuals concluded an agreement according to which the state enterprise purchased elements of dynamic protection, including covers and cuvettes, at almost three times inflated prices.

        The procurement was carried out through fictitious companies, and the difference from the real value was transferred to controlled accounts for further legalization. Such actions of the individuals caused damages totaling over UAH 102 million

        - the report says.

        Currently, the organizer of the criminal scheme is under arrest.

        Former Yanukovych-era official "profited" from a deal with SAPO prosecutors and is building a resort in Zakarpattia - ex-prosecutor

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Technology
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Ukraine