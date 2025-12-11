Former Yanukovych-era official "profited" from a deal with SAPO prosecutors and is building a resort in Zakarpattia - ex-prosecutor

$42.180.11
December 10, 09:59 PM • 13893 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 28465 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 28147 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 30192 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 27297 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 25264 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 31373 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 21892 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20954 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 34809 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 3920 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhoto01:49 AM • 11350 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get02:22 AM • 6270 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 15204 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 11172 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 22919 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 24507 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 30828 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 34809 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 38538 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vasyl Lomachenko
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Republic of Ireland
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 14728 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 20277 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 17020 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 24653 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 34680 views
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Buk air defense system
WhatsApp

Former Yanukovych-era official "profited" from a deal with SAPO prosecutors and is building a resort in Zakarpattia - ex-prosecutor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Former SAPO prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi revealed details of a high-profile agreement, approved by the High Anti-Corruption Court on July 5, 2024, concerning the case of former Yanukovych government official Vladyslav Kaskiv and his entourage.

Former Yanukovych-era official "profited" from a deal with SAPO prosecutors and is building a resort in Zakarpattia - ex-prosecutor
Vladyslav Kaskiv

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi disclosed information about a high-profile agreement approved by the High Anti-Corruption Court on July 5, 2024. The agreement concerns a deal between SAP prosecutors and six suspects, including former Yanukovych government official Vladyslav Kaskiv and his associates. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecution, in 2011, while working at the State Investment Company, a group of individuals embezzled UAH 259.2 million in state funds. These funds were used to purchase land plots in the Volovets and Pylypets communities — essentially, a way to legalize funds for a ski resort project in Borzhava. At that time, this amount was equivalent to $32.4 million (at an exchange rate of UAH 8/dollar).

I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutor10.12.25, 17:26 • 33689 views

As part of the agreement with SAP prosecutors, the suspects agreed to compensate the state the same UAH 259.2 million, but at the current exchange rate. This is approximately $6.3 million (at an exchange rate of UAH 41/dollar).

That is, the difference was about $24 million, which remained as profit for the suspects.

The 494 seized land plots were to be transferred to ARMA for sale under the agreement.

ARMA unsuccessfully put these plots up for sale several times, but no buyers were found. Now, from December 15, 2025, the plots will again go to auctions. The starting price of all lots together is only UAH 173 million.

That is, if people associated with Kaskiv now acquire these land plots at auction, then through simple calculations we will get a little more than UAH 800 million in net profit from criminal activity, which remains in the pockets of the dealers

- Bronytskyi notes.

This difference should be enough to fully complete the resort, adds the former prosecutor.

This is not the first high-profile agreement that raises questions about the effectiveness of SAP's leadership, Bronytskyi emphasizes.

It should be recalled that Stanislav Bronytskyi resigned from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office after its head, Oleksandr Klymenko, concluded a plea bargain with businessman Borys Kaufman.

Bronytskyi was the procedural supervisor in the case of the seizure of Odesa airport - one of the most high-profile cases of strategic asset seizure. According to the ex-prosecutor, the agreement between Klymenko and Kaufman was backroom and illegal: the businessman, according to him, compensated the state only half of the damages caused and at the same time retained a controlling orbit of influence over the airport, which should have been returned to the Odesa community.

This story, according to Bronytskyi, became a symptom of a systemic problem of SAP: when agreements that are supposed to restore justice actually turn into a way to minimize responsibility and preserve assets for suspects.

A separate discussion among experts is caused by the practice when funds received by SAP as a result of agreements are transferred not directly to military units or brigades, but to private charitable foundations. According to media reports, this amounts to approximately UAH 3 billion, which SAP directed to such structures "for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

In the professional community, this raises a number of questions. First of all, why are resources obtained as a result of criminal proceedings not transferred to the state, and if they are transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then why not to specific combat units that can transparently confirm their needs and receipt of assistance. Instead, the funds end up in private foundations that are not obliged to report publicly and can keep a share of the transferred funds.

Defendants in the "Midas" case visited the SBI office10.12.25, 16:30 • 2646 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
charity