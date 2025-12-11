Former Yanukovych-era official "profited" from a deal with SAPO prosecutors and is building a resort in Zakarpattia - ex-prosecutor

Vladyslav Kaskiv

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi disclosed information about a high-profile agreement approved by the High Anti-Corruption Court on July 5, 2024. The agreement concerns a deal between SAP prosecutors and six suspects, including former Yanukovych government official Vladyslav Kaskiv and his associates. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecution, in 2011, while working at the State Investment Company, a group of individuals embezzled UAH 259.2 million in state funds. These funds were used to purchase land plots in the Volovets and Pylypets communities — essentially, a way to legalize funds for a ski resort project in Borzhava. At that time, this amount was equivalent to $32.4 million (at an exchange rate of UAH 8/dollar).

As part of the agreement with SAP prosecutors, the suspects agreed to compensate the state the same UAH 259.2 million, but at the current exchange rate. This is approximately $6.3 million (at an exchange rate of UAH 41/dollar).

That is, the difference was about $24 million, which remained as profit for the suspects.

The 494 seized land plots were to be transferred to ARMA for sale under the agreement.

ARMA unsuccessfully put these plots up for sale several times, but no buyers were found. Now, from December 15, 2025, the plots will again go to auctions. The starting price of all lots together is only UAH 173 million.

That is, if people associated with Kaskiv now acquire these land plots at auction, then through simple calculations we will get a little more than UAH 800 million in net profit from criminal activity, which remains in the pockets of the dealers - Bronytskyi notes.

This difference should be enough to fully complete the resort, adds the former prosecutor.

This is not the first high-profile agreement that raises questions about the effectiveness of SAP's leadership, Bronytskyi emphasizes.

It should be recalled that Stanislav Bronytskyi resigned from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office after its head, Oleksandr Klymenko, concluded a plea bargain with businessman Borys Kaufman.

Bronytskyi was the procedural supervisor in the case of the seizure of Odesa airport - one of the most high-profile cases of strategic asset seizure. According to the ex-prosecutor, the agreement between Klymenko and Kaufman was backroom and illegal: the businessman, according to him, compensated the state only half of the damages caused and at the same time retained a controlling orbit of influence over the airport, which should have been returned to the Odesa community.

This story, according to Bronytskyi, became a symptom of a systemic problem of SAP: when agreements that are supposed to restore justice actually turn into a way to minimize responsibility and preserve assets for suspects.

A separate discussion among experts is caused by the practice when funds received by SAP as a result of agreements are transferred not directly to military units or brigades, but to private charitable foundations. According to media reports, this amounts to approximately UAH 3 billion, which SAP directed to such structures "for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

In the professional community, this raises a number of questions. First of all, why are resources obtained as a result of criminal proceedings not transferred to the state, and if they are transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then why not to specific combat units that can transparently confirm their needs and receipt of assistance. Instead, the funds end up in private foundations that are not obliged to report publicly and can keep a share of the transferred funds.

