"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the detention of a prosecutor from the Koriukivka District Prosecutor's Office in Chernihiv Oblast for a bribe of $2,500. He emphasized the inevitability of punishment, promising suspicion, dismissal, investigation, and trial without any excuses.

I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutor

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a prosecutor in Chernihiv region for bribery. He emphasized that bribery has no excuses, so he will not listen to "versions" or look for excuses - there will be a suspicion, dismissal, investigation and trial, UNN reports.

Today, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the General Inspectorate of the Prosecutor General's Office, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a prosecutor of the Koriukiv District Prosecutor's Office of Chernihiv region. He was detained after receiving an illegal benefit of 2,500 dollars for "resolving the issue", as the head of the group of prosecutors, regarding the closure of criminal proceedings and further approval of its legality.

- Kravchenko said.

According to him, the facts have been recorded, the money seized, and the prosecutor detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Urgent searches are being conducted.

I said and I repeat now, first of all for the entire system: A prosecutor, like a sapper, has no right to make a mistake or even be tempted. His honor is a support for others. A prosecutor who sold the law betrayed everything that should be sacred, he betrayed me, as the Prosecutor General. Those who even thought about taking a bribe are not my colleagues. They are my enemies. I will not cover for anyone. I will not look for mitigating circumstances. I will not listen to "versions". There is a fact. There is money. There is a detention. Next will be a suspicion, dismissal, investigation and trial. And so it will be with everyone who confuses the prosecutor's office with a personal wallet.

- Kravchenko summarized.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: the prosecutor's office will appeal the verdict against former prosecutor Molochko due to a lenient sentence02.12.25, 11:51 • 2768 views

Earlier

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors and the removal of 66 from administrative positions after checking the validity of granting disability status. Another case of fake disability of a prosecutor who illegally received a pension has been sent to court.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies