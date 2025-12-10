I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutor

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a prosecutor in Chernihiv region for bribery. He emphasized that bribery has no excuses, so he will not listen to "versions" or look for excuses - there will be a suspicion, dismissal, investigation and trial, UNN reports.

Today, under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the General Inspectorate of the Prosecutor General's Office, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a prosecutor of the Koriukiv District Prosecutor's Office of Chernihiv region. He was detained after receiving an illegal benefit of 2,500 dollars for "resolving the issue", as the head of the group of prosecutors, regarding the closure of criminal proceedings and further approval of its legality. - Kravchenko said.

According to him, the facts have been recorded, the money seized, and the prosecutor detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Urgent searches are being conducted.

I said and I repeat now, first of all for the entire system: A prosecutor, like a sapper, has no right to make a mistake or even be tempted. His honor is a support for others. A prosecutor who sold the law betrayed everything that should be sacred, he betrayed me, as the Prosecutor General. Those who even thought about taking a bribe are not my colleagues. They are my enemies. I will not cover for anyone. I will not look for mitigating circumstances. I will not listen to "versions". There is a fact. There is money. There is a detention. Next will be a suspicion, dismissal, investigation and trial. And so it will be with everyone who confuses the prosecutor's office with a personal wallet. - Kravchenko summarized.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors and the removal of 66 from administrative positions after checking the validity of granting disability status. Another case of fake disability of a prosecutor who illegally received a pension has been sent to court.