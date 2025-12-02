Prosecutor General Kravchenko: the prosecutor's office will appeal the verdict against former prosecutor Molochko due to a lenient sentence

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 30936 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 38788 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 52313 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 44626 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 41774 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 33645 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28524 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24722 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 63402 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21235 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
96%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 28807 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 27894 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 26453 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 26879 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 17850 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 30941 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 39525 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 45948 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 54098 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 63407 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 32749 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 35162 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 91653 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 66895 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 83069 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
S-300 missile system
Social network
Shahed-136

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: the prosecutor's office will appeal the verdict against former prosecutor Molochko due to a lenient sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced that the prosecution will appeal the verdict against former prosecutor Andriy Molochko, who was sentenced to 7.5 years for a fatal car accident. The prosecutor's office considers the punishment too lenient, as it had sought 10 years in prison.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: the prosecutor's office will appeal the verdict against former prosecutor Molochko due to a lenient sentence

The prosecution believes the sentence for former prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny, who was sentenced to 7.5 years for a fatal road accident, is too lenient and will appeal. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko after the court session on Tuesday, as reported by a correspondent of  UNN.

Details

Kravchenko emphasized that the prosecution sought the maximum penalty – 10 years of imprisonment. Instead, the court decided to sentence Andriy Molochny to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

We indeed asked for the maximum penalty, as the prosecution insisted on 10 years. But the court today decided on a shorter term, we will definitely file an appeal because we consider this too lenient a punishment.

- Kravchenko stated.

When asked whether the defense had a reason to appeal, given the accused's admission of guilt, Kravchenko replied: "I have no right to influence the defense. The defense itself has the right to decide whether to file an appeal or not."

The Prosecutor General emphasized that he was the first to inform the public about the crime committed by the prosecutor's office employee. "My attitude is – I was the first to inform society about this crime. I am personally ashamed of the system," he said.

Kravchenko stressed that he is not going to cover for any employee and wants to show by his example how the system should work: quick investigation and quick court proceedings.

By my example, I prove and show that this is how the system should work. If a crime has been committed: a quick investigation, a quick court hearing. Not for years, not for months, but very quickly. And so that every prosecutor on the ground in the district prosecutor's office, or in the regional one, whether it's a leader or not a leader, we all go to court. This is our direct duty as prosecutors. I show this by my example.

- Kravchenko noted.

Recall

On December 2, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv announced the verdict in the case of former prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal road accident that resulted in the death of a woman. The culprit was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

A prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident on the night of July 20 in Kyiv. The offender was subsequently apprehended, and he turned out to be Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist at the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in the blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 per mille.

Subsequently, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

On November 11, a preparatory hearing in the case took place at the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

On November 18, the court began hearing the case on its merits. During the session, the head of the group of prosecutors – Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko – announced the indictment. The prosecution demanded the maximum penalty – 10 years of imprisonment.

The media wrote that it was about the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the series "Faina Yukraina".

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Kyiv