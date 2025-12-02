Prosecutor General Kravchenko: the prosecutor's office will appeal the verdict against former prosecutor Molochko due to a lenient sentence

The prosecution believes the sentence for former prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny, who was sentenced to 7.5 years for a fatal road accident, is too lenient and will appeal. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko after the court session on Tuesday, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Kravchenko emphasized that the prosecution sought the maximum penalty – 10 years of imprisonment. Instead, the court decided to sentence Andriy Molochny to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

We indeed asked for the maximum penalty, as the prosecution insisted on 10 years. But the court today decided on a shorter term, we will definitely file an appeal because we consider this too lenient a punishment. - Kravchenko stated.

When asked whether the defense had a reason to appeal, given the accused's admission of guilt, Kravchenko replied: "I have no right to influence the defense. The defense itself has the right to decide whether to file an appeal or not."

The Prosecutor General emphasized that he was the first to inform the public about the crime committed by the prosecutor's office employee. "My attitude is – I was the first to inform society about this crime. I am personally ashamed of the system," he said.

Kravchenko stressed that he is not going to cover for any employee and wants to show by his example how the system should work: quick investigation and quick court proceedings.

By my example, I prove and show that this is how the system should work. If a crime has been committed: a quick investigation, a quick court hearing. Not for years, not for months, but very quickly. And so that every prosecutor on the ground in the district prosecutor's office, or in the regional one, whether it's a leader or not a leader, we all go to court. This is our direct duty as prosecutors. I show this by my example. - Kravchenko noted.

Recall

On December 2, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv announced the verdict in the case of former prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny, who caused a fatal road accident that resulted in the death of a woman. The culprit was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months of imprisonment.

A prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident on the night of July 20 in Kyiv. The offender was subsequently apprehended, and he turned out to be Andriy Molochny, a chief specialist at the prosecutor's office.

The woman died from her injuries. The driver's examination showed 1.77 per mille of alcohol in the blood, while the permissible limit is 0.2 per mille.

Subsequently, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody for prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny.

On November 11, a preparatory hearing in the case took place at the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

On November 18, the court began hearing the case on its merits. During the session, the head of the group of prosecutors – Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko – announced the indictment. The prosecution demanded the maximum penalty – 10 years of imprisonment.

The media wrote that it was about the son of the famous comedian-traitor Andriy Molochny, who was a resident of Comedy Club and an actor in the series "Faina Yukraina".