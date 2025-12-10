Defendants in the "Midas" case visited the SBI office

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 998 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 5604 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 10193 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 12764 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 12619 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 12503 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20577 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 16628 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27205 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42033 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.3m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34451 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 21139 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 19941 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 11229 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 13701 views
Publications
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 2344 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 12770 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 20581 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 34543 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 69927 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Andrius Kubilius
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 1914 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 3104 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 3214 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 5624 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 20015 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Defendants in the "Midas" case visited the SBI office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The SBI confirmed that the defendants in the "Midas" case visited the Bureau's office, and employees inspected the investigator's phone and his correspondence with a member of the criminal group. The correspondence, which is exclusively work-related, is recorded in the materials of the criminal proceedings.

Defendants in the "Midas" case visited the SBI office

The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the defendants in the "Midas" case visited the Bureau's office. Dmytro Mirkovets, head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department, stated during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on Economic Security, dedicated to NABU's exposure of corruption in the energy sector, that Bureau employees inspected one investigator's phone and his correspondence with a member of the criminal group, UNN reports.

We established, and we thoroughly informed the head of the temporary investigative commission in our letter, we established the fact of members of the criminal group, exposed by NABU colleagues, visiting the SBI premises and the purpose of this visit, and our employee, as well as his unit head, because this is an investigator who conducted a pre-trial investigation in a separate criminal proceeding and his head

- said Mirkovets.

According to him, "in confirmation of their intentions and the reality of such a meeting, they even provided a mobile phone for inspection, which contained correspondence with a member of the criminal group, which is exclusively professional in nature."

This correspondence is contained in the materials of our criminal proceeding

- added Mirkovets.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activities was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Energoatom
Energy
Search
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine