Defendants in the "Midas" case visited the SBI office

The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the defendants in the "Midas" case visited the Bureau's office. Dmytro Mirkovets, head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department, stated during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on Economic Security, dedicated to NABU's exposure of corruption in the energy sector, that Bureau employees inspected one investigator's phone and his correspondence with a member of the criminal group, UNN reports.

We established, and we thoroughly informed the head of the temporary investigative commission in our letter, we established the fact of members of the criminal group, exposed by NABU colleagues, visiting the SBI premises and the purpose of this visit, and our employee, as well as his unit head, because this is an investigator who conducted a pre-trial investigation in a separate criminal proceeding and his head - said Mirkovets.

According to him, "in confirmation of their intentions and the reality of such a meeting, they even provided a mobile phone for inspection, which contained correspondence with a member of the criminal group, which is exclusively professional in nature."

This correspondence is contained in the materials of our criminal proceeding - added Mirkovets.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activities was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.