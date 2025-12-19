$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 3322 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 5162 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13195 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13215 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13104 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15158 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12479 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19236 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10920 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5766 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11486 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 19889 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18904 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21388 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13198 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19236 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21439 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25887 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52171 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57741 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39752 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38100 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44397 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49362 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

NAB top official Magamedrasulov is the Semenchenko and Savchenko of our time: the same fate awaits him – expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Political expert Mykhailo Shnaider stated that NAB top official Magamedrasulov is being made into a "savior of the nation," but he will face disappointment from Ukrainians. The expert recalled suspicions against Magamedrasulov regarding his involvement in a scheme to sell technical hemp and abuse of influence over the tax service.

NAB top official Magamedrasulov is the Semenchenko and Savchenko of our time: the same fate awaits him – expert

NABU's top official, Magamedrasulov, is now actively being made into a "savior of the nation." But he will face the fate of Savchenko, Semenchenko, and others in whom Ukrainians have become disillusioned. This was stated by political expert Mykhailo Shnaider, as reported by UNN.

"Magamedrasulov is not the first person to be molded into a 'savior of the nation.' And he may face the fate of Savchenko, Semenchenko, and other 'heroes' in whom Ukrainians have become disillusioned. The main thing is that our country does not have to pay an inflated price for this," he wrote.

The expert is convinced that one cannot do business with the enemy during wartime.

"This hypothesis has already been proven by Oleksiy Arestovych, Nadia Savchenko, Semen Semenchenko, and even earlier by Major Melnychenko. Former 'stars' are now perceived as traitors. Now, such a 'hero' is actively being made out of NABU officer Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is an enterprising man who went from business to the Bureau, but, judging by the criminal proceedings, he never left business," he noted.

He reminded that Magamedrasulov is suspected of organizing a scheme to sell industrial hemp to Dagestan, close cooperation with an agent of Russian special services, MP from the banned OPZZh Fedor Khrystenko, as well as abuse of influence on the state tax service to ensure the operation of conversion centers.

"In particular, the industrial hemp he helped sell could have been used in the production of gunpowder for the aggressor country's army. And this is only one episode of his activity. In total, Magamedrasulov's guilt is confirmed by 8 various expert examinations. However, despite this, the detective is being saved from criminal liability, so he will be as media-active as possible," Shnaider noted.

According to the expert, today Magamedrasulov is clearing mentions of his father on the internet.

"Sentyabr Magamedrasulov has a Russian passport. He lives according to the laws of the Russian Federation and the 'DPR' - he even re-registered his weapons permit there. The NABU officer's father, according to open data, personally went to Dagestan after the invasion began to establish 'business processes' for selling hemp," he indignantly stated.

No less interesting, according to Shnaider, is how activists who praise Magamedrasulov diligently "do not notice" his second suspicion.

"I emphasize - we are talking about abuse of influence on the state tax service to allow the operation of 'conversion centers' through which funds are laundered for a reward. Journalists also do not ask Magamedrasulov about this in numerous interviews... Although they should be interested, at least, in screenshots of the 'honest detective's' correspondence, in which he promises to 'resolve' everything and discusses sums," he wrote.

The expert emphasized that such a corruption article is the maximum disgrace for NABU employees, "crystal clear and selected by independent international experts."

"This is also not good for his political career. Therefore, the detective's support group prefers to forget about the tax issue," Shnaider concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

