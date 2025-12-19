NABU's top official, Magamedrasulov, is now actively being made into a "savior of the nation." But he will face the fate of Savchenko, Semenchenko, and others in whom Ukrainians have become disillusioned. This was stated by political expert Mykhailo Shnaider, as reported by UNN.

"Magamedrasulov is not the first person to be molded into a 'savior of the nation.' And he may face the fate of Savchenko, Semenchenko, and other 'heroes' in whom Ukrainians have become disillusioned. The main thing is that our country does not have to pay an inflated price for this," he wrote.

The expert is convinced that one cannot do business with the enemy during wartime.

"This hypothesis has already been proven by Oleksiy Arestovych, Nadia Savchenko, Semen Semenchenko, and even earlier by Major Melnychenko. Former 'stars' are now perceived as traitors. Now, such a 'hero' is actively being made out of NABU officer Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is an enterprising man who went from business to the Bureau, but, judging by the criminal proceedings, he never left business," he noted.

He reminded that Magamedrasulov is suspected of organizing a scheme to sell industrial hemp to Dagestan, close cooperation with an agent of Russian special services, MP from the banned OPZZh Fedor Khrystenko, as well as abuse of influence on the state tax service to ensure the operation of conversion centers.

"In particular, the industrial hemp he helped sell could have been used in the production of gunpowder for the aggressor country's army. And this is only one episode of his activity. In total, Magamedrasulov's guilt is confirmed by 8 various expert examinations. However, despite this, the detective is being saved from criminal liability, so he will be as media-active as possible," Shnaider noted.

According to the expert, today Magamedrasulov is clearing mentions of his father on the internet.

"Sentyabr Magamedrasulov has a Russian passport. He lives according to the laws of the Russian Federation and the 'DPR' - he even re-registered his weapons permit there. The NABU officer's father, according to open data, personally went to Dagestan after the invasion began to establish 'business processes' for selling hemp," he indignantly stated.

No less interesting, according to Shnaider, is how activists who praise Magamedrasulov diligently "do not notice" his second suspicion.

"I emphasize - we are talking about abuse of influence on the state tax service to allow the operation of 'conversion centers' through which funds are laundered for a reward. Journalists also do not ask Magamedrasulov about this in numerous interviews... Although they should be interested, at least, in screenshots of the 'honest detective's' correspondence, in which he promises to 'resolve' everything and discusses sums," he wrote.

The expert emphasized that such a corruption article is the maximum disgrace for NABU employees, "crystal clear and selected by independent international experts."

"This is also not good for his political career. Therefore, the detective's support group prefers to forget about the tax issue," Shnaider concluded.