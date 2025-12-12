$42.270.01
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
"Grant money vacuum cleaner": former head of the judicial administration Salnikov announced lobbying for a specific company in the process of digitalization of courts

Kyiv • UNN

 68 views

Former head of the State Judicial Administration Oleksiy Salnikov announced the lobbying of Civitta LLC during the audit of the Unified Judicial Information and Telecommunication System. He claims that his position on attracting global auditing companies became the reason for pressure and removal from office.

"Grant money vacuum cleaner": former head of the judicial administration Salnikov announced lobbying for a specific company in the process of digitalization of courts

Former head of the State Judicial Administration, Oleksiy Salnikov, in his interview with "Sudovo-yurydychna gazeta" (Judicial and Legal Newspaper), spoke about possible lobbying schemes during the digitalization of the judicial system, which, in his opinion, are directly related to the pressure exerted on him while in office, UNN reports.

Oleksiy Salnikov claims that during the preparation of the audit of the Unified Judicial Information and Telecommunication System (USITS), certain individuals persistently promoted a private company that was supposed to receive a multi-million dollar contract. Salnikov directly named the structure that, according to him, they tried to make the executor.

There was lobbying for a specific firm that would receive a multi-million dollar contract for the audit of the use of USITS in Ukraine. This is the company LLC "Civitta" - in fact, in my opinion, a vacuum cleaner for grant funds. The main ambassador of the digitalization process is Mr. Maselko (Roman Maselko - a member of the disciplinary commission of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - ed.). I believe he could tell more about this.

- Salnikov stated.

According to him, he himself insisted on involving global auditing companies with an impeccable reputation – international brands capable of guaranteeing the quality of assessment and the security of key digital processes in the courts. In Salnikov's opinion, international companies would have completed the task faster, better, and cheaper. Salnikov believes that his position on the audit of Ukraine's information and telecommunication system was precisely the reason for the pressure on him.

It was necessary to conduct an audit of the Unified Judicial Information and Telecommunication System of Ukraine, but I insisted that one of the world-renowned companies be involved for this: Ernst&Young, Deloitte, PWC, KPMG, Baker Tilly. This did not suit certain individuals. Therefore, it was necessary to get rid of me, as an obstacle to the "correct" conclusion of a multi-million dollar contract for the audit. Ultimately, the audit was conducted with the involvement of LLC "Civitta Ukraine".

- said the former head of the State Judicial Administration.

Salnikov also claims that criminal proceedings regarding digitalization have already been opened abroad, and he may be involved as a witness. He does not disclose details, explaining this by the requirements of the investigation.

The digitalization of the judiciary in Ukraine has been one of the key components of judicial reform for six years – from launching "Electronic Court" services to creating tools for remote participation in proceedings, integrating video conferences, and transitioning to electronic document management.

The Unified Judicial Information and Telecommunication System, which is intended to combine all these services, is designed to ensure transparency, automation, and the abandonment of paper procedures. That is why the audit of its work has become one of the most sensitive elements of the digital reform.

International partners, who finance part of the technical assistance, also play an active role in this process. It is the presence of grant programs and large contracts that has made the sphere of digitalization of the judicial system one of the most attractive for consulting companies.

Recall

In August 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, Oleksiy Salnikov, to 3 years in prison for abuse of influence.

On February 14, 2024, the SAP prosecutor, based on the materials of the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent an indictment to the court against the former head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, who was exposed for inciting the provision of undue advantage to Supreme Court judges for making a decision in favor of a commercial enterprise and for seizing other people's property by deception.

According to the investigation, in March 2023, the head of the SJA of Ukraine received 7.5 thousand US dollars from a person. He was supposed to keep part of these funds, and 5 thousand US dollars were allegedly to be transferred to the judges for making a decision in the interests of a commercial enterprise.

Lilia Podolyak

Ukraine