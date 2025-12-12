Trust in the prosecutor's office increased by 10% in seven years - Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Prosecutor General's Office presented the results of the first nationwide study on crime levels and assessment of the justice system's performance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the PGO.

Details

According to the first nationwide study "Assessment of Crime Levels, Evaluation of Law Enforcement Agencies' Work, and Public Trust in the Justice System in Ukraine," the level of public trust in prosecutor's offices in Ukraine shows positive growth.

The study was conducted by Info Sapiens within the framework of the EU Project "Pravo-Justice" at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office. The presentation of the study took place today in Kyiv.

Deputy Prosecutor General Andriy Leshchenko emphasized that for the law enforcement system, this study became an important "exam" that allows for an objective look at the results of the ongoing changes.

According to the results of the study, in 2025, trust in the prosecutor's office is 29%, while in 2018, this figure was 19%. This is one of the largest increases among all law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

Against the background of a general increase in trust in the law enforcement sector, the prosecutor's office demonstrates positive dynamics:

trust in the prosecutor's office: 29%;

in courts: 28%;

in NABU and SAP: 27–28%.

The survey showed that the level of respect in the work of law enforcement officers is a key factor of trust:

54% believe that law enforcement officers do not always show due respect;

35% are convinced that respect dominates.

