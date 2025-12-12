Trust in the prosecutor's office increased by 10% in seven years - Office of the Prosecutor General

$42.270.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 8290 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 18045 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 30664 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 40406 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 34846 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 34486 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49905 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22111 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21975 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17283 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 3458 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 14485 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 5378 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 13765 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 14863 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49905 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 54496 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 54560 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 65253 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 65583 views
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 102 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 34433 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 35581 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 40789 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 37032 views
Trust in the prosecutor's office increased by 10% in seven years - Office of the Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General presented the results of a study showing an increase in trust in the prosecutor's office to 29% in 2025, compared to 19% in 2018. This is one of the largest increases among law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

Trust in the prosecutor's office increased by 10% in seven years - Office of the Prosecutor General
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Prosecutor General's Office presented the results of the first nationwide study on crime levels and assessment of the justice system's performance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the PGO.

Details

According to the first nationwide study "Assessment of Crime Levels, Evaluation of Law Enforcement Agencies' Work, and Public Trust in the Justice System in Ukraine," the level of public trust in prosecutor's offices in Ukraine shows positive growth.

The study was conducted by Info Sapiens within the framework of the EU Project "Pravo-Justice" at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office. The presentation of the study took place today in Kyiv.

Deputy Prosecutor General Andriy Leshchenko emphasized that for the law enforcement system, this study became an important "exam" that allows for an objective look at the results of the ongoing changes.

According to the results of the study, in 2025, trust in the prosecutor's office is 29%, while in 2018, this figure was 19%. This is one of the largest increases among all law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

Against the background of a general increase in trust in the law enforcement sector, the prosecutor's office demonstrates positive dynamics:

  • trust in the prosecutor's office: 29%;
    • in courts: 28%;
      • in NABU and SAP: 27–28%.

        The survey showed that the level of respect in the work of law enforcement officers is a key factor of trust:

        • 54% believe that law enforcement officers do not always show due respect;
          • 35% are convinced that respect dominates.

            Recall

            More than 1,600 educational security service officers are already working in Ukrainian schools.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyPolitics
            National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
            Ukraine
            Kyiv