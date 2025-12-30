$42.220.15
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 13130 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 14531 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 13983 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 16277 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 15003 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 14494 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 20587 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 28246 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20986 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Погода
−4°
5.1m/s
81%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Exclusive
MP from "Servant of the People" Kisel was remanded in custody in a bribery case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail for People's Deputy Yuriy Kisel. He is a defendant in a case concerning bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.

MP from "Servant of the People" Kisel was remanded in custody in a bribery case

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail for People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Yuriy Kisel in the case of bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

The court session was held behind closed doors. The amount of bail is currently unknown. It is only known that People's Deputy Yuriy Kisel himself does not admit guilt.

Recall

On December 27, NABU and SAP announced that as a result of an undercover operation, they exposed an organized criminal group, which included current people's deputies. According to the investigation, the group members systematically received illegal remuneration for voting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The amounts of bribes ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars.

Law enforcement officers have currently served suspicion notices to five deputies.

According to media reports, suspicions were received by People's Deputies from "Servant of the People" Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevsky, Olha Savchenko, Yuriy Kisel, and Mykhailo Laba.

Yevhen Tsarenko

