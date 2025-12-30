MP from "Servant of the People" Kisel was remanded in custody in a bribery case

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of bail for People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Yuriy Kisel in the case of bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

The court session was held behind closed doors. The amount of bail is currently unknown. It is only known that People's Deputy Yuriy Kisel himself does not admit guilt.

Recall

On December 27, NABU and SAP announced that as a result of an undercover operation, they exposed an organized criminal group, which included current people's deputies. According to the investigation, the group members systematically received illegal remuneration for voting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The amounts of bribes ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars.

Law enforcement officers have currently served suspicion notices to five deputies.

According to media reports, suspicions were received by People's Deputies from "Servant of the People" Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevsky, Olha Savchenko, Yuriy Kisel, and Mykhailo Laba.