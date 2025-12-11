$42.280.10
Law enforcement exposed a scheme to embezzle UAH 24 million from the Izmail seaport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors exposed an organized group that embezzled over UAH 24 million from the state enterprise "Izmail Sea Commercial Port". The scheme involved the port director and representatives of controlled supplier companies.

Photo: NABU

NABU detectives, under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor, exposed an organized group involved in the embezzlement of over UAH 24 million from the state enterprise "Izmail Sea Commercial Port". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the pre-trial investigation, the organizer of the crime involved the port director and representatives of controlled private supplier companies in the criminal scheme. Each participant in the scheme was assigned a specific role, including the beneficiary of the enterprises acting as the "general director," and accomplices playing the roles of "technical and financial directors."

It is also noted that the individuals would learn about procurement needs in advance and then fulfill them through a predetermined company.

The participants of the organized group, instead of the port, negotiated with product manufacturers, drew up technical requirements for goods and tender documentation, into which they introduced discriminatory conditions (unfavorable payment terms for suppliers, short delivery times, provision of documents not provided for by law, exclusion of the possibility of supplying similar goods, etc.). In addition, they provided the port with inflated price offers from controlled companies in order to inflate the expected value of the procurement item and committed other anti-competitive actions.

- the message says.

As a result, real enterprises, product manufacturers, their dealers, and market leaders were deprived of the opportunity to compete and did not participate in procurements, and products were supplied by controlled firms at inflated prices.

According to preliminary estimates, during 2022–2023, the organized criminal group embezzled over UAH 24 million, which was transferred to the accounts of their own enterprises and individual entrepreneurs, after which it was cashed out and distributed among the group members.

All members of the organized group have been notified of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing preventive measures for them is being resolved.

- stated the SAP.

Recall

SAP and NABU exposed a criminal scheme of embezzlement of over UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine