Ukraine and the EU have agreed on a 10-point reform plan for accession to the European Union

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka announced in Lviv an agreed action plan for Ukraine for the coming year. The plan envisages accelerating key reforms and aims to confirm the country's readiness for EU membership.

Ukraine and the EU have agreed on a 10-point reform plan for accession to the European Union

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka announced in Lviv an agreed action plan for Ukraine for the coming year, which should confirm the country's readiness for EU membership. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The plan envisages accelerating key reforms and aims to confirm a shared commitment to Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

On December 11, 2025, following the informal meeting of ministers for European affairs held in Lviv, we reaffirm our shared commitment to advancing Ukraine's accession to the EU, accelerating key reforms, and emphasize the EU's resolute political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support for Ukraine 

– stated Kachka and Kos.

Key priorities and points of the reform plan for 2026:

  1. Criminal justice. Adopt amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code to ensure fast and high-quality justice.
    1. NABU. Ensure NABU's effective access to high-quality forensic examinations.
      1. Prosecutor General. Review the procedure for selecting and dismissing the Prosecutor General in accordance with European practices (with the involvement of the Venice Commission).
        1. Prosecutors. Adopt a law for a transparent and merit-based process for selecting prosecutors for leadership positions.
          1. SBI reform. Conduct an independent review of the SBI's institutional structure to assess the need for further reforms.
            1. Judges. Appoint without delay Constitutional Court judges and members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) who have passed international vetting.
              1. HQCJ. Expand the involvement of international experts in the competition commission for the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ).
                1. Declarations and decisions. Adopt a draft law on integrity declarations for judges and legislation to improve the enforcement of court decisions (including digitalization).
                  1. Anti-corruption program. Adopt the Anti-corruption Strategy and the State Anti-corruption Program by Q2 2026 and ensure their high level of implementation.
                    1. Internal control. Develop and strengthen internal control systems against high-level corruption.

                      The joint statement was made on December 11, 2025, following the informal meeting of ministers for European affairs.

                      Stepan Haftko

