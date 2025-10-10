Court upholds in absentia verdict against fugitive MP Odarchenko

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the verdict against fugitive MP Andriy Odarchenko, who was exposed for bribing a high-ranking official of the State Agency for Reconstruction, sentencing him to 8 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the court.

Details

On October 10, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC concluded its consideration of the appeals filed by the defense and prosecution against the HACC's verdict of November 14, 2024, which found the current People's Deputy of Ukraine guilty of offering an unlawful benefit to the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Part 4, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court of first instance sentenced the said person to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all his property and deprivation of the right to hold positions in state bodies for a period of three years. Following the review, the panel of judges left the appeals of the parties unsatisfied, and the HACC's verdict unchanged. The decision entered into force from the moment of its pronouncement and may be appealed to the Criminal Cassation Court within the Supreme Court. - the statement reads.

During the consideration by the court of first instance, the convicted person was declared on national and international wanted lists, and a bail of UAH 15 million was seized in favor of the state.

Addition

In November 2023, SAP and NABU reported suspicion to MP Andriy Odarchenko for bribing a high-ranking official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In connection with this, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. Subsequently, bail in the amount of UAH 15 million was posted for Odarchenko.

The SAP prosecutor reported that MP Andriy Odarchenko may have left Ukraine through Zakarpattia.

Subsequently, the SAP reported that Andriy Odarchenko had fled to Romania and even applied to state authorities for asylum in that country.

On November 14, 2024, the HACC found Odarchenko guilty and sentenced him to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a period of three years.