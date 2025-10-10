Court upholds in absentia verdict against fugitive MP Odarchenko

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:07 PM • 3564 views
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM • 15418 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 21703 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 14764 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 16764 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17285 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25340 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45130 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35685 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 42257 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
240-million-year-old "dragon" fossil found in ChinaOctober 10, 04:30 AM • 14864 views
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:21 AM • 16315 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 22509 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 13420 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy09:38 AM • 13808 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 15418 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 21703 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 74642 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 80441 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 74453 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 6644 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 10806 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 13518 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 74642 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 32212 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Audi Q5
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Court upholds in absentia verdict against fugitive MP Odarchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the verdict against MP Andriy Odarchenko, who was found guilty of offering an improper advantage. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding positions.

Court upholds in absentia verdict against fugitive MP Odarchenko

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the verdict against fugitive MP Andriy Odarchenko, who was exposed for bribing a high-ranking official of the State Agency for Reconstruction, sentencing him to 8 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the court.

Details

On October 10, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC concluded its consideration of the appeals filed by the defense and prosecution against the HACC's verdict of November 14, 2024, which found the current People's Deputy of Ukraine guilty of offering an unlawful benefit to the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Part 4, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court of first instance sentenced the said person to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all his property and deprivation of the right to hold positions in state bodies for a period of three years. Following the review, the panel of judges left the appeals of the parties unsatisfied, and the HACC's verdict unchanged. The decision entered into force from the moment of its pronouncement and may be appealed to the Criminal Cassation Court within the Supreme Court.

- the statement reads.

During the consideration by the court of first instance, the convicted person was declared on national and international wanted lists, and a bail of UAH 15 million was seized in favor of the state.

Addition

In November 2023, SAP and NABU reported suspicion to MP Andriy Odarchenko for bribing a high-ranking official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In connection with this, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. Subsequently, bail in the amount of UAH 15 million was posted for Odarchenko.

The SAP prosecutor reported that MP Andriy Odarchenko may have left Ukraine through Zakarpattia.

Subsequently, the SAP reported that Andriy Odarchenko had fled to Romania and even applied to state authorities for asylum in that country.

On November 14, 2024, the HACC found Odarchenko guilty and sentenced him to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a period of three years.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Romania
Ukraine