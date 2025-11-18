$42.090.00
Fugitive MP Andriy Odarchenko stripped of mandate - Central Election Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5076 views

Andriy Odarchenko, a Member of Parliament of Ukraine who fled abroad, has been stripped of his mandate in accordance with the CEC resolution of November 12, 2025. This decision was made after the High Anti-Corruption Court's guilty verdict, which sentenced him to 8 years in prison, came into force.

Fugitive MP Andriy Odarchenko stripped of mandate - Central Election Commission

Andriy Odarchenko, a People's Deputy of Ukraine who fled abroad, has been stripped of his parliamentary mandate. This was reported by UNN with reference to the resolution of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine.

Details

According to the CEC resolution of November 12, 2025, the early termination of the powers of the people's deputy elected in single-mandate constituency No. 170 in Kharkiv Oblast was recorded.

This decision was made after the High Anti-Corruption Court announced the entry into force of the conviction against Odarchenko.

Addition

In November 2023, SAP and NABU reported suspicion to MP Andriy Odarchenko for bribing a high-ranking official of the State Agency for Reconstruction.

In this regard, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested People's Deputy Andriy Odarchenko with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. Subsequently, bail in the amount of UAH 15 million was posted for Odarchenko.

The SAP prosecutor reported that MP Andriy Odarchenko may have left Ukraine through Zakarpattia.

Later, the SAP reported that Andriy Odarchenko had fled to Romania and even applied to state authorities for asylum in that country.

On November 14, 2024, the HACC found Odarchenko guilty and sentenced him to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for three years.

In October 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld Odarchenko's verdict.

Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance14.11.25, 15:14 • 134997 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Odarchenko
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine