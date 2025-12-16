Russians stated that ZNPP is again under threat of blackout and is operating on one power transmission line

Photo: Reuters

The occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is currently receiving power through only one of two external power lines. The Russian management of the plant reported on Tuesday that the backup line was disconnected due to military actions in the region. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, under Russian control since March 2022, is not currently generating electricity, but critically needs external power to cool nuclear fuel. The loss of both main lines forces the plant to switch to backup diesel generators, which is the last line before the threat of a nuclear accident.

The occupation administration claims that radiation levels remain normal, and repair work will begin "as soon as possible." Throughout September and October, the plant already experienced a critical period, operating on backup power for more than 30 days before the lines were restored with the mediation of the IAEA.

The situation at the facility remains extremely unstable: only in early December, several cases of complete blackout were recorded at the ZNPP. Ukraine and Russia regularly exchange accusations of shelling that damages the energy infrastructure that supports the safety of the reactors.

Recall

On the night of December 13, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the Ukrainian energy system for more than an hour due to damage to power lines during Russian shelling.

IAEA Director General Grossi stated that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will need a "special status" and a cooperation agreement between Russia and Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that without Ukrainian specialists, the ZNPP will not function normally.