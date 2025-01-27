ukenru
Tenants and landlords must sign official contracts to receive IDP subsidies - Zholnovych

Tenants and landlords must sign official contracts to receive IDP subsidies - Zholnovych

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26727 views

The Minister of Social Policy announced the need to sign official lease agreements to receive subsidies. The state will compensate part of the rent and tax costs starting in 2025.

In order to receive rental subsidies, landlords must enter into formal written contracts, which provides guarantees for both tenants and landlords.

This was reported by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details [1

For us, it doesn't matter whether it is an individual entrepreneur or a company that rents out housing. It can be any person who has a home and is ready to rent it out. But the agreement must be official, in writing, and its form is already approved

said Oksana Zholnovych.

In particular, the minister explained that this is done to ensure that both the tenant and the landlord have a guarantee, and that the state resource is used officially.

And in order to help tenants overcome this practice, which has developed over the years, we include the cost of taxes in the cost of subsidies. Moreover, we do not include the cost of taxes for a sole proprietorship, we include the cost of taxes for an individual. That is, 19% of personal income tax plus 5% of military duty. We take this tax into account because it is very important for us that everything is done officially

- says the minister.

Zholnovych noted that the cost of taxes included in the calculation of subsidies is returned to the state budget, while the housing tax is sent to local budgets. This will not only replenish community budgets, but will also contribute to the development of local services and encourage local people to accept IDPs.

Recall 

Starting in January 2025, the Winter Support program will be launched for IDPswho spend more than 20% of their income on rent. The state will compensate part of the rental costs and taxes for landlords under a formal agreement.

