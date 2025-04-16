Housing rent subsidy: the Ministry of Social Policy explained how it works

Recently, certain changes were adopted in the procedure for applying for housing rent subsidies. From now on, assistance from the state can be obtained not only for renting an apartment, but also for renting a room. Also, the amount of such assistance has been increased, and the subsidy now takes into account regional differences in the cost of rented housing.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by Daria Marchak, the first deputy minister of social policy.

Details

According to Marchak, the Pension Fund currently provides several housing allowances. The first is the "Shelter" tool, which provides that the owner of the home receives compensation for each IDP to whom he provided housing, in the amount of UAH 450. The second is a housing rent subsidy, which is assigned by the Pension Fund.

Recently, the government adopted changes that allowed to increase the amount of this subsidy and expand the category of people who are entitled to receive it. You can apply for it through the ASC, through the pension fund or online - says the official.

These changes also allow you to receive a subsidy not only for an apartment, but also for a room.

Even if it is several IDPs who have joined together, found one landlord, then each of them can be assigned a rent subsidy. And the landlord, if he wants, can also be assigned compensation for paying taxes for renting housing - said the Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

The key factor for obtaining such a subsidy is the availability of a landlord who is willing to provide housing for rent and conclude an agreement that will protect the interests of both parties.

How the subsidy amount is calculated

Marchak says that a positive nuance of this tool is that it takes into account the difference in rental costs in different regions. After all, if you rent housing in Kyiv or Ivano-Frankivsk, you pay much more for rent than if you rent housing in a small settlement.

Subsidies take into account regional differences through coefficients and take into account the number of family members who need such housing. As part of the subsidy, at least 13.65 square meters of housing is provided for each family member, or at least 35 squares per family, even if it is a family of 1-2 people - explained the official.

Also, according to Marchak, the income of the family is taken into account when assigning a subsidy: for families with low incomes, the subsidy covers a larger share of the rent.

From now on, the amount of the subsidy can be calculated independently. The Deputy Minister of Social Policy said that on the website of the Ministry of Social Policy or in the social networks of the institution you can find a calculator, in which each family can indicate their initial data and see what amount of subsidy they can expect when applying for it.

For what period is the subsidy provided

The subsidy is granted for 6 months and is automatically renewed for subsequent periods for a period of up to 2 years.

No appeals, no additional documents are needed for re-appointment. The Pension Fund simply checks every six months that you continue to live, that the contract has not been terminated, the owner has not sold this housing to someone else, your property status has not changed significantly and you meet the criteria and can continue to receive this assistance from the state - explains Marchak.

Recalculation of subsidies: how to check the updated amount of payments online