Housing rent subsidy: the Ministry of Social Policy explained how it works

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16414 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70408 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38516 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43794 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51003 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92544 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84604 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35394 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60537 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109373 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 70408 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90738 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92544 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84604 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184286 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53065 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29564 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30569 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31848 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34122 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Housing rent subsidy: the Ministry of Social Policy explained how it works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

Ukraine has increased the amount of housing rent subsidy and expanded the list of recipients. Assistance can be obtained for renting not only an apartment, but also a room, regional differences are taken into account.

Housing rent subsidy: the Ministry of Social Policy explained how it works

Recently, certain changes were adopted in the procedure for applying for housing rent subsidies. From now on, assistance from the state can be obtained not only for renting an apartment, but also for renting a room. Also, the amount of such assistance has been increased, and the subsidy now takes into account regional differences in the cost of rented housing.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by Daria Marchak, the first deputy minister of social policy.

Details

According to Marchak, the Pension Fund currently provides several housing allowances. The first is the "Shelter" tool, which provides that the owner of the home receives compensation for each IDP to whom he provided housing, in the amount of UAH 450. The second is a housing rent subsidy, which is assigned by the Pension Fund.

Recently, the government adopted changes that allowed to increase the amount of this subsidy and expand the category of people who are entitled to receive it. You can apply for it through the ASC, through the pension fund or online

- says the official.

These changes also allow you to receive a subsidy not only for an apartment, but also for a room.

Even if it is several IDPs who have joined together, found one landlord, then each of them can be assigned a rent subsidy. And the landlord, if he wants, can also be assigned compensation for paying taxes for renting housing

- said the Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

The key factor for obtaining such a subsidy is the availability of a landlord who is willing to provide housing for rent and conclude an agreement that will protect the interests of both parties.

How the subsidy amount is calculated

Marchak says that a positive nuance of this tool is that it takes into account the difference in rental costs in different regions. After all, if you rent housing in Kyiv or Ivano-Frankivsk, you pay much more for rent than if you rent housing in a small settlement.

Subsidies take into account regional differences through coefficients and take into account the number of family members who need such housing. As part of the subsidy, at least 13.65 square meters of housing is provided for each family member, or at least 35 squares per family, even if it is a family of 1-2 people

- explained the official.

Also, according to Marchak, the income of the family is taken into account when assigning a subsidy: for families with low incomes, the subsidy covers a larger share of the rent.

From now on, the amount of the subsidy can be calculated independently. The Deputy Minister of Social Policy said that on the website of the Ministry of Social Policy or in the social networks of the institution you can find a calculator, in which each family can indicate their initial data and see what amount of subsidy they can expect when applying for it.

For what period is the subsidy provided

The subsidy is granted for 6 months and is automatically renewed for subsequent periods for a period of up to 2 years.

No appeals, no additional documents are needed for re-appointment. The Pension Fund simply checks every six months that you continue to live, that the contract has not been terminated, the owner has not sold this housing to someone else, your property status has not changed significantly and you meet the criteria and can continue to receive this assistance from the state

- explains Marchak.

Recalculation of subsidies: how to check the updated amount of payments online15.04.25, 15:44 • 6484 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Real Estate Finance
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77