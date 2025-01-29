From now on, IDPs can apply for a subsidy for rent: how to apply

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 57857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84038 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105428 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108537 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127816 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103132 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132695 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101196 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 39549 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116038 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 45441 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110552 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 57857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132695 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164927 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154822 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14395 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19356 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110552 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116038 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139397 views
Actual
From now on, IDPs can apply for a subsidy for rent: how to apply

From now on, IDPs can apply for a subsidy for rent: how to apply

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27659 views

Ukraine is launching a program of rental subsidies for internally displaced persons. Payments are available subject to a formal lease agreement and no family ties between the tenant and the landlord.

Today, on January 29, Ukraine will start applying for a subsidy for renting housing for internally displaced persons. UNN has collected information on how and where to apply for the subsidy.

Starting from January 29, internally displaced persons (IDPs) will be able to apply for a rental subsidy. This assistance is intended for IDPs who have fled the occupied regions or combat zones, do not have their own housing in conditionally safe regions of Ukraine, or have lost their housing due to its destruction or unfit for habitation. 

The subsidy will be available to those who want to rent a house but do not have enough money, or are already renting a house and spending a significant part of their income on it.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the subsidy will be provided only under certain conditions: the tenant and the landlord must not be related, the tenant must not receive state assistance for IDPs, and the landlord must not receive compensation under the Shelter program for this housing. At the same time, IDPs can simultaneously receive a subsidy for rent and housing and communal services.

Tenants and landlords must sign official contracts to receive IDP subsidies - Zholnovych27.01.25, 14:21 • 26726 views

“For us, it doesn't matter whether it's an individual entrepreneur or a company that rents out housing. It can be any person who has housing and is ready to rent it out. But the agreement must be official, in writing, and its form has already been approved,” said Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy.

It is noted that the rental price already includes taxes: 

“In order to help tenants overcome this practice, which has developed over the years, we include the cost of taxes in the cost of subsidies. Moreover, we do not include the cost of taxes for a sole proprietor, we include the cost of taxes for an individual. That is, 19% of personal income tax plus 5% of military duty. We take this tax into account, because it is very important for us that everything is done officially,” the minister says.

You can apply for a housing subsidy:

  • to the authorized officials of the executive body of the village, town or city council of the relevant territorial community;
  • to officials of the administrative service center;
  • through the Diia;
  • to the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;
  • through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and the mobile application of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

To receive a rental subsidy, you need to prepare the following documents:

- statement;

- housing lease agreement;

- copies of documents confirming the powers of the legal representative of the homeowner;

- other documents confirming the circumstances relevant to the granting of the subsidy.

The application is reviewed within 10 business days from the date of receipt of the necessary documents for making a decision.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising