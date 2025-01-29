From now on, IDPs can apply for a subsidy for rent: how to apply

Today, on January 29, Ukraine will start applying for a subsidy for renting housing for internally displaced persons. UNN has collected information on how and where to apply for the subsidy.

Starting from January 29, internally displaced persons (IDPs) will be able to apply for a rental subsidy. This assistance is intended for IDPs who have fled the occupied regions or combat zones, do not have their own housing in conditionally safe regions of Ukraine, or have lost their housing due to its destruction or unfit for habitation.

The subsidy will be available to those who want to rent a house but do not have enough money, or are already renting a house and spending a significant part of their income on it.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the subsidy will be provided only under certain conditions: the tenant and the landlord must not be related, the tenant must not receive state assistance for IDPs, and the landlord must not receive compensation under the Shelter program for this housing. At the same time, IDPs can simultaneously receive a subsidy for rent and housing and communal services.

Tenants and landlords must sign official contracts to receive IDP subsidies - Zholnovych

“For us, it doesn't matter whether it's an individual entrepreneur or a company that rents out housing. It can be any person who has housing and is ready to rent it out. But the agreement must be official, in writing, and its form has already been approved,” said Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy.

It is noted that the rental price already includes taxes:

“In order to help tenants overcome this practice, which has developed over the years, we include the cost of taxes in the cost of subsidies. Moreover, we do not include the cost of taxes for a sole proprietor, we include the cost of taxes for an individual. That is, 19% of personal income tax plus 5% of military duty. We take this tax into account, because it is very important for us that everything is done officially,” the minister says.

You can apply for a housing subsidy:

to the authorized officials of the executive body of the village, town or city council of the relevant territorial community;

to officials of the administrative service center;

through the Diia;

to the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

through the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and the mobile application of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

To receive a rental subsidy, you need to prepare the following documents:

- statement;

- housing lease agreement;

- copies of documents confirming the powers of the legal representative of the homeowner;

- other documents confirming the circumstances relevant to the granting of the subsidy.

The application is reviewed within 10 business days from the date of receipt of the necessary documents for making a decision.