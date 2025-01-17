The period of being registered with the employment service will increase to 12 months

According to the social insurance reform, the period of registration with the employment service will increase. This was reported by the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Daria Marchak during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details [1

The Ministry of Social Policy, as part of the new social insurance reform, proposes to increase the period of registration with the employment service. In particular, it is proposed to increase the registration period to 12 months.

We are indeed proposing to extend the period of unemployment benefits provided by the Employment Service with the approval of the Ministry of Economy and the Civil Service. Today, we have a limit of three months, but we realize that cases can be completely different. Some people will need help from the employment service for a month, while others will need extensive retraining, retraining, and finding a new job - said Marchak.

“That's why we are planning 12 months in advance, but we specifically propose to submit this issue to the Cabinet of Ministers.

She also added that this period will not be less than three months.

We are currently predicting up to 12 months, but we give the Cabinet of Ministers the right to set a different, longer period so that a person receives support for as long as they need to return to work - explained the Deputy Minister of Social Policy.

Recall

The Ministry of Social Policy is preparing a reform of the social insurance system starting in 2026. Maximum payments will increase to UAH 40 thousand, and sick leave will be paid for up to 14 months.