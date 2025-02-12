Lubinets says government still has no strategy to support IDPs

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42964 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 88613 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102505 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113222 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116840 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158981 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103177 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93374 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64595 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100358 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124955 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158981 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149287 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181470 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100358 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106122 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136655 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138464 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166415 views
Lubinets says government still has no strategy to support IDPs

Lubinets says government still has no strategy to support IDPs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22194 views

Dmytro Lubinets said that the government has no clear strategy for protecting IDPs. Ministries cannot identify those responsible, and payments to IDPs are delayed due to bureaucratic problems.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that the government still does not have a clear strategy for protecting internally displaced persons. The ministries have not identified those responsible, and the update of the list of settlements for payments is delayed, leaving thousands of people without assistance.

This opinion was expressed by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent .

Yesterday we held a big meeting, where we invited representatives of all ministries, including the top leaders, ministers and deputy prime ministers. Some deputies came, but all the ministries. I will not describe how the whole meeting went. I think it lasted about four hours. We proposed clear steps to be taken by specific ministries. We asked the ministries to determine the timeframe in which they could fulfill this criterion. When I saw that even among the representatives of the ministries, such dialogues began: “Are you responsible for this?” “No, you are responsible for this”

- Lubinets said.

He noted that for him, this is an indicator that there is no state vision for the protection of IDPs' rights. The only body that deals with this issue has ceased to exist. There is still no understanding of which ministries have taken over after the liquidation of the ministry.

I understand that there is no strategy until 2025, which has already come, and we still cannot understand what the government's vision is and how it is going to protect the rights of internally displaced persons in one way or another

- Lubinets said.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said that some programs launched by the Ministry of Reintegration continue to work, and the Ministry of Social Affairs makes additional payments. At the same time, he said, there are technical problems, and their number is constantly growing.

He cited the situation with updating the list of settlements under occupation or on the contact line as an example. Previously, changes to the relevant government resolution were made every two weeks, which allowed for automatic payments for destroyed housing and assistance to IDPs.

However, the last time such changes were made was on November 11. According to Lubinets, all this time, citizens who are waiting for the list to be updated have been contacting him. He noted that back in September he sent a letter to the Prime Minister expressing concern about the situation, as he had already noticed technical problems.

However, according to him, there are not fewer of them now, but rather many more.

The Ombudsman emphasized that internally displaced persons need additional protection from the stateand that there are shortcomings on the part of the executive branch in this regard.

Earlier, Lubinets criticized the government's policy on internally displaced persons (IDPs), noting that the current IDP Strategy until 2025 contains declarative tasks that are difficult to assess.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

