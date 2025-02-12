Lubinets says government still has no strategy to support IDPs

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that the government still does not have a clear strategy for protecting internally displaced persons. The ministries have not identified those responsible, and the update of the list of settlements for payments is delayed, leaving thousands of people without assistance.

This opinion was expressed by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent .

Yesterday we held a big meeting, where we invited representatives of all ministries, including the top leaders, ministers and deputy prime ministers. Some deputies came, but all the ministries. I will not describe how the whole meeting went. I think it lasted about four hours. We proposed clear steps to be taken by specific ministries. We asked the ministries to determine the timeframe in which they could fulfill this criterion. When I saw that even among the representatives of the ministries, such dialogues began: “Are you responsible for this?” “No, you are responsible for this” - Lubinets said.

He noted that for him, this is an indicator that there is no state vision for the protection of IDPs' rights. The only body that deals with this issue has ceased to exist. There is still no understanding of which ministries have taken over after the liquidation of the ministry.

I understand that there is no strategy until 2025, which has already come, and we still cannot understand what the government's vision is and how it is going to protect the rights of internally displaced persons in one way or another - Lubinets said.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said that some programs launched by the Ministry of Reintegration continue to work, and the Ministry of Social Affairs makes additional payments. At the same time, he said, there are technical problems, and their number is constantly growing.

He cited the situation with updating the list of settlements under occupation or on the contact line as an example. Previously, changes to the relevant government resolution were made every two weeks, which allowed for automatic payments for destroyed housing and assistance to IDPs.

However, the last time such changes were made was on November 11. According to Lubinets, all this time, citizens who are waiting for the list to be updated have been contacting him. He noted that back in September he sent a letter to the Prime Minister expressing concern about the situation, as he had already noticed technical problems.

However, according to him, there are not fewer of them now, but rather many more.

The Ombudsman emphasized that internally displaced persons need additional protection from the stateand that there are shortcomings on the part of the executive branch in this regard.

Earlier, Lubinets criticized the government's policy on internally displaced persons (IDPs), noting that the current IDP Strategy until 2025 contains declarative tasks that are difficult to assess.