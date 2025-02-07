ukenru
New rental subsidies for IDPs in Ukraine: what is the amount of compensation

New rental subsidies for IDPs in Ukraine: what is the amount of compensation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20966 views

In the Zakarpattia region, a family of two IDPs received the first subsidy for renting a house in the amount of UAH 4758 per month. The state will compensate the landlord for taxes in the amount of UAH 2352 on a quarterly basis.

The first family in Ukraine has received a subsidy for renting housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Ministry of Social Policy reported, UNN writes.

Details

"On February 6, the first family has already passed the appointment procedure and received a rent subsidy," the agency said.

As noted, the subsidy was assigned to a family of 2 IDPs living in the Transcarpathian region. "The total amount of the assigned subsidy is UAH 4,758 per month," the statement said.

It is specified that a landlord who officially rents housing to this family will receive a tax refund of UAH 2,352 from the state (the refund is calculated for each month but paid once a quarter).

"The rent subsidy is a completely new instrument based on a principle similar to those used in other countries around the world. Through the rental subsidy, we will support IDP families who rent housing, but the cost of renting is an excessive burden on their family budget. In addition, we will compensate landlords for the tax rates on their liabilities  (within the social norm). After all, the issue of tax liabilities is the reason why many landlords are unwilling to enter into formal contracts today. We are closing this issue by ensuring that taxes are paid instead of the homeowner," emphasized Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy.

The Ministry of Social Policy stated:

  • IDP families can apply for a rental subsidy regardless of whether they acquired this status after 2022 or after 2014. If the family does not have sufficient financial resources to rent individual housing, we will help them.
    • You can submit all the documents for the subsidy online without leaving your home. If the landlord lives abroad, you can also sign a lease agreement online, even from different countries
      • The rent subsidy is provided subject to the existence of an official lease agreement. After all, only a lease agreement guarantees that an IDP family will not be evicted from their home without warning or that the rent will not be suddenly raised. For landlords, such an agreement is a guarantee that their property will be safe, and the state will guarantee that the rent will be paid.

        In addition, it is stated that the living allowance continues to be paid to IDPs for financial support. "In February, this assistance was automatically extended for all those who received it in previous months (if the family continues to meet the criteria established by the resolution). This is approximately 1.2 million IDPs," the Ministry of Social Policy noted.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        Society
        ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
        ukraineUkraine

