Government allocates UAH 15 billion for housing compensation for IDPs: who will get a new home
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate internally displaced persons for damaged housing. More than 10,000 families will be able to get a new home under the eRestoration program, and the first UAH 4.3 billion has already been allocated.
The government announced compensation to internally displaced persons for homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression.
UAH 15 billion was allocated by the Government to compensate internally displaced persons for their homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression.
The first UAH 4.3 billion for further payment of housing certificates has already been transferred to the account of the Ministry of Development, which, together with the Ministry of Social Policy, has created a separate funding program aimed exclusively at helping IDPs.
According to the Prime Minister's website:
More than 10 thousand families will be able to get a new home, the funds will be provided under the eVodnovnennya program
Meanwhile, the state, according to Shmyhal, continues to work on recovery programs to ensure that every victim receives the support they need.
