Government allocates UAH 15 billion for housing compensation for IDPs: who will get a new home

Government allocates UAH 15 billion for housing compensation for IDPs: who will get a new home

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22247 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate internally displaced persons for damaged housing. More than 10,000 families will be able to get a new home under the eRestoration program, and the first UAH 4.3 billion has already been allocated.

The government announced compensation to internally displaced persons for homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the page of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Details

UAH 15 billion was allocated by the Government to compensate internally displaced persons for their homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

- the message reads. 

From now on, IDPs can apply for a subsidy for rent: how to apply29.01.25, 07:30 • 27658 views

The first UAH 4.3 billion for further payment of housing certificates has already been transferred to the account of the Ministry of Development, which, together with the Ministry of Social Policy, has created a separate funding program aimed exclusively at helping IDPs.

According to the Prime Minister's website:

More than 10 thousand families will be able to get a new home, the funds will be provided under the eVodnovnennya program

- reports the head of the Ukrainian government.

Meanwhile, the state, according to Shmyhal, continues to work on recovery programs to ensure that every victim receives the support they need.

Government approves new tax reporting form: what will change in 202503.02.25, 14:29 • 32224 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

