Ukraine creates a new system of assistance to victims of sexual violence during the war

The Ministry of Social Policy is developing a comprehensive system of assistance to victims of sexual violence during armed conflicts, the ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

According to the National Social Service, in 2024, 365 people sought help for sexual violence related to Russia's armed aggression, of whom 60% were women.

As part of the pilot project on urgent interim reparations, 630 applications were submitted, with 40% of applicants being women.

At the end of 2024, the parliament passed a law that officially defines the status of survivors of sexual violence during the war. The document will come into force in June 2025.

"The Ministry of Social Policy is currently developing bylaws to implement the law. The working group is developing a roadmap for victims, with which a person goes through the entire path of receiving assistance, a mechanism for applying and a sequence of actions for receiving reparations and rehabilitation," the Ministry said.

As of October 2024, according to official data, 322 people were victims of conflict-related sexual violence. However, experts estimate that the actual number of victims may be 10 times higher.